Joel Matip injury: Jurgen Klopp fears Liverpool defender set for lengthy spell out

Joel Matip looks set to join the likes of Alisson on the Liverpool sidelines (PA)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be sidelined for a long period with a knee injury.

The former Cameroon international was substituted in the second half of Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, and Klopp is concerned about the severity of the problem.

The Reds already have goalkeeper Alisson and Diogo Jota out injured, as well as long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

“We lost Joel today”, Klopp said. “No scan yet, but it won't be a short one. We have to get through this.”

Liverpool scored exceptional goals through Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold in their comeback win, sealed with an equaliser and winner in the 87th and 88th minutes.

Klopp, reflecting on the quality of his side’s goals, said: “I’ve never seen a competitive game with that amount of worldies, beautiful goals. We scored incredible goals. All of them were pretty special.

“But we nearly gave it away. In the first half when we gave the two goals away, the defending was just awful.”

Alexander-Arnold delivered a man-of-the-match performance at Anfield, netting the winner with a volley having also opened the scoring in the first half with a wonderful free-kick which found the net via the crossbar and goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s back.

“Nobody is in doubt how highly I think about Trent”, Klopp said. “His development since I’ve been here is crazy.

"Today he was a real leader on the pitch. That’s probably the biggest improvement [he’s made]. He was just really good.”