Joel Matip confirms retirement after Liverpool departure

Liverpool have announced the retirement of former centre-back Joel Matip, who left Anfield this summer when his contract expired.

Matip arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2016 and went on to make 201 appearances for Liverpool across eight injury-hit years, establishing himself as a popular part of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The centre-back had been linked with a return to action with West Ham United this summer, while German outfit HSV were also tipped to make a move for Matip, although Ruhr Nachrichten reported earlier this week that he rejected the chance to speak with HSV because he considered himself retired.

Liverpool have now confirmed Matip's decision, paying tribute to the 33-year-old in a lengthy post.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Joel and his family the very best for the future," the Reds concluded.

Matip was part of the Liverpool sides that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, while also adding one FA Cup, two League Cups, one UEFA Super Cup and one Community Shield to his trophy cabinet.