NHL roundup: Minnesota tips Canucks 10-7 in a wild day of offence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each had hat tricks and three assists for the Minnesota Wild, who faced a three-goal deficit in the second period before storming back with six unanswered goals and hanging on for a record-filled 10-7 victory over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon.

Minnesota’s six scores in a span of 5:45 was the fastest such flurry in the NHL in 25 years, since Washington had six goals in 4:47 in a game on Feb. 3, 1999.

Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who set their franchise record for goals in a game. Filip Gustavsson made 11 saves in the first two periods before the Wild switched goalies and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped six.

J.T. Miller led the Canucks with a hat trick and an assist, and Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Ian Cole and Nikita Zadorov also scored. Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

The Canucks took seven penalties and lost their second straight game.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Monday:

BRUINS 4 STARS 3 (SO)

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy scored in the shootout and Boston snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Dallas.

Marchand kept Boston’s bid alive in the shootout after Dallas took a 1-0 lead. McAvoy put the Stars in a position where they needed to score, but Jeremy Swayman stopped 8-of-9 shots in the shootout and finished the game with 43 saves.

The win enabled the Bruins to jump past Florida for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Boston’s Justin Brazeau scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game while Jesper Boqvist and David Pastrnak also scored.

Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell scored in regulation for Dallas while Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

FLAMES 6 JETS 3

CALGARY, Alta. (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist as Calgary rallied from a two-goal deficit to snap Winnipeg's three-game winning streak.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rasmus Andersson had a pair of assists.

Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom made 28 stops.

Sean Monahan scored all three goals for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for the Jets.

HURRICANES 6 BLACKHAWKS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist, and Carolina held on to beat Chicago.

Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight and eight of 10. Spencer Martin, claimed off waivers in January, had 14 saves to win his third straight start.

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists, and Nick Foligno and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks, who lost their 20th straight on the road. Chicago hasn’t won away from home since beating Tampa Bay on Nov. 9. Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots against his former team.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4 SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mason Morelli had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, Logan Thompson had his fourth career shutout and Vegas completed a season sweep against San Jose.

Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio and William Karlsson also scored to help the Golden Knights snap a two-game skid. Alec Martinez had three assists.

Thompson made 29 saves for his first shutout since Oct. 28, 2022, against Anaheim.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for the Sharks.

MAPLE LEAFS 4 BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, and Toronto won its fourth game in a row and swept the two-game series with St. Louis.

Matthews, the top pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, had recorded hat tricks in his two previous games. His go-ahead goal came on a power play in the beginning of the third period. He has scored 14 goals and nine assists on the power play this season.

Matthew Knies also scored and William Nylander scored a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann added an empty-net goal. Ilya Samsonov registered 19 saves for Toronto.

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots.

OILERS 6 COYOTES 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Evander Kane scored two of Edmonton’s four goals in the third period, Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his NHL lead and the Oilers stretched Arizona's losing streak to 10 games.

Zach Hyman, Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Janmark also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner had 22 saves. McDavid had assists on the first and last goals, pushing his season total to 62.

Arizona’s Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Matt Villalta made 20 saves in his first NHL start. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to become the fifth Coyotes player to have at least four 50-point seasons.

SENATORS 4 LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mathieu Joseph had two goals, Anton Forsberg made 23 saves and Ottawa beat Tampa Bay.

Ottawa, last in the Atlantic Division, handed the Lightning a second consecutive alarming defeat. Tampa Bay was coming off a 9-2 home loss to Florida on Saturday night.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have a one-point lead over Detroit for the first of two Eastern Conference wild cards. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots.

Ottawa also got goals from Tim Stützle and Vladimir Tarasenko.

RED WINGS 4 KRAKEN 3 (OT)

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored 1:06 into overtime, Patrick Kane got his 800th career assist and Detroit beat Seattle.

Chiarot netted the winner from the slot off a backhand pass from Dylan Larkin. It was Chiarot’s fourth goal of the season and first since Dec. 31.

Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who concluded a 2-2-0 road trip with back-to-back wins. Alex Lyon made 38 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice for the Kraken, who are 4-7-2 since a franchise-best nine-game win streak. Jaden Schwartz also scored, Will Borgen had two assists and Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.

DUCKS 4 SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Troy Terry scored the go-ahead goal with 64 seconds left in the second period and had two assists, and Anaheim swept the two-game season series with Buffalo.

Frank Vatrano scored twice to increase his season total to a career-best 26 goals, and Mason McTavish added three assists in an outing where the Ducks' top scoring line combined for three second-period goals. Adam Henrique also scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots.

Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson scored for the Sabres, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 11 saves.

