Joel Embiid's playground game in Philadelphia is really disrespectful

Joel Embiid is keeping his spending part of his offseason taking his game to the streets of Philadelphia.

The 76ers superstar recently played some pickup ball on a Philadelphia blacktop, and a handful of non-NBA caliber players relished the opportunity to play with the big man.

Some of the action was posted on Twitter.

Embiid takes his next victim at 10th and Lombard @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin pic.twitter.com/U7fW1EXv5D — Ryan Walter (@rjwalter5) May 28, 2018





Neither the considerably shorter defender nor the rim stood a chance on that play. But it would be pretty cool to be able to say you played with Embiid if getting dunked on isn’t one of your great fears in life.

Now this. … This is a completely different story.

Here’s video, courtesy @astrait25, of Joel Embiid bouncing a ball off a dude’s face and then windmilling on his head at a park at 9th and South in Philly. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/XS99pFhXat — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 28, 2018





That was disrespectful. That dude with the beard and blue shorts just got clowned to the tune of a ball off his forehead and a windmill dunk in his face. And it’s been posted on Twitter for all of the internet to mock.

The internet may not know his name, but his friends and family surely do. Was it worth it to play with Embiid to end up being that guy?

