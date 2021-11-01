Joel Embiid out tonight for load management

Tim Bontemps: 76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out. – 5:19 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers was not open to discussing the report about Joel Embiid getting an MRI this weekend #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Sixers had today planned as a rest day for Joel Embiid — not related to his knee. Andre Drummond will start, doesn’t need to do anything besides “be Andre.” – 5:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Andre Drummond will start in place of Joel Embiid (rest). – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

With Joel Embiid out, Andre Drummond will start in his place #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out of Monday’s game against the #Portland Trail #Blazers for scheduled rest inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid (rest) is out for tonight’s #Sixers game vs Blazers. – 12:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid will not play tonight vs. Portland (rest). The Sixers are about to play six games in nine nights with two back-to-backs. Being listed as rest and not knee soreness. – 12:33 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid will not play tonight against the Blazers. The Sixers play 6 games in the next 9 days and Embiid will have the night off for rest. – 12:31 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid (rest) is out tonight, so obviously a much tougher game to win for Sixers. Sounds like it was planned with a lot of games over the next week-plus.

This also means Rip City is likely gonna get introduced to a man whose first name is BBall, last name Paul. – 12:30 PM

Story continues

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid get the night off. The #Sixers center will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Portland #Blazers for rest. – 12:27 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid will not play in tonight’s game vs. Portland – 12:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

On the 76ers side, Grant Riller (left knee; injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Joel Embiid (rest) are out for tonight’s game – 12:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

It was just announced that Joel Embiid (rest) is out for Philadelphia tonight against Portland. – 11:46 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Joel Embiid is out tonight (rest) against the Trail Blazers. – 11:46 AM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Joel Embiid (rest) will not play in tonight’s game against the @Portland Trail Blazers. #RipCity – 11:46 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Blazers game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Dame Lillard. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 7:18 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid isn’t on the injury report for first time since last week. Good sign for his knee.

Ben Simmons and Grant Riller are the only two listed as out #Sixers – 5:36 PM

More on this storyline

Ramona Shelburne: Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend which revealed no concerns, according to sources. Sitting this game is for rest, since Sixers have packed schedule. He’s expected back on Wednesday. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / November 1, 2021

Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid is Questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Hawks Shake Milton is not listed on the injury report so he’s good to go #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 29, 2021

Omari Sanfoka II: Joel Embiid is a game time decision for the Sixers tonight, Doc Rivers said. He’s played all four games so far while dealing with knee soreness -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 28, 2021