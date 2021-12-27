Joel Embiid: ‘I like to think that I’m a troll’

Gina Mizeell: Joel Embiid on his back and forth with Montrezl Harrell: “I wouldn’t say I baited him into that (second tech) but I like to think that I’m a troll. I like to think I kind of made him get out of his comfort zone, and that got him kicked out…

Source: Twitter @ginamizell

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Harrell to Embiid: “If you’re so tough, stand on that, my dude.” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/27/har… – 7:31 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris power #Sixers’ balanced attack over undermanned #WashingtonWizards inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA75 #Philaunite – 5:38 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Joel Embiid

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/U26PpUszR4 – 5:33 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris power Sixers’ balanced attack over undermanned Washington Wizards inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris power Sixers’ balanced attack over undermanned Washington Wizards inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:11 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Joel Embiid score 36, scuffle with Harrell; 76ers beat Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/wat… – 11:16 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards couldn’t contain Joel Embiid tonight. Wes Unseld Jr. knows Philly’s 7-footer, and others like him, are a problem the Wiz are going to have to solve down the line. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 10:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell exchanged some words after the scuffle tonight in D.C. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/joe… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:15 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Wizards played hard, had some nice offensive moments, but terrible gameplan discipline defensively. Still, performance was a bit better than the score.

I expected Embiid to dominate, but still concerning how often Gafford seems outclassed. – 10:01 PM

Story continues

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on his back and forth with Montrezl Harrell: “I wouldn’t say I baited him into that (second tech) but I like to think that I’m a troll. I like to think I kind of made him get out of his comfort zone, and that got him kicked out… – 9:43 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said Montrezl Harrell told him he wasn’t doing anything all game. Embiid added that he was surprised about that because he said he had “like 30 in 20 minutes at that point”. #Sixers – 9:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said “finally” when asked about Furkan Korkmaz’s slump. He added he thought Korkmaz rushed his shot a lot. #Sixers – 9:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said he wishes he was healthy or else he’d have 15,000 points right now in his career #Sixers – 9:26 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris power #Sixers’ balanced attack over undermanned #Wizards inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:55 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

**The series returns**

Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from tonight’s W:

-Curry: game-high 9 AST

-Embiid: 12-17 fg

-Harris: 10-16 fg

-Harris: 7 REB / 3 OREB

-Thybulle: game-high +29

-Curry: game-high +29

-Korkmaz: 14 PTS / 15 min / 5-9 fg

-Maxey: 0 TO

-Team: 86.4% FT (19-22) – 8:50 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid signing autographs, posing for pictures and dang near kissing babies after the game. pic.twitter.com/l3iz9rdQfn – 8:46 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Trollel Embiid out in full force tonight.

3Q: baits Montrezl into an ejection.

4Q: taunts his replacement Daniel Gafford all quarter, begging him to shoot threes “shoot! you can have it!”

finishes with 36 & 13 in the blowout W pic.twitter.com/YoyZxcqv9h – 8:36 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers win in Washington, 117-96, to tip off their 3-game trip.

Embiid: 36 PTS / 13 REB / 2 BLK

Harris: 23 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST

Korkmaz: 14 PTS / 4 REB

Maxey: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST

Curry: 11 PTS / 9 AST – 8:36 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Final: Sixers 117, Wizards 96. Joel Embiid owned the court tonight, ended with 36 & 13.

Dinwiddie: 17p, 6a, 3rb

Harrell: 15p, 4rb

Philly shot 50% fg, Wiz 39.3% – 8:34 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Sixers 117, Wizards 96.

Dinwiddie: 17 pts., 3 rebs., 6 assts.

Embiid: 36 pts., 13 rebs.

FG%: Sixers 50%, Wizards 39% – 8:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lose to the Sixers, 117-96. The Wiz had won two straight, but Joel Embiid (36 pts, 13 reb) and Tobias Harris (23 pts) were too much.

Wiz shot 39.3% FG, 24.2% 3PT and 64.3% FT. – 8:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 117, Wizards 96. Philly’s first dominant win in more than a month. Embiid with 36 and 13. Harris with 27-7-3. The Sixers are 17-16.

Up next: Tuesday at Toronto. – 8:32 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Looks like Joel Embiid’s night is done: 36 points (12-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 14 rebounds, 1 troll job ejection and a +25 for the game. – 8:23 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Joel Embiid’s performance was simply dominant tonight. He has 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting, and his versatility on offense made the entire Sixers offense go. With Philly up 110-87 with 4:06 to go, Doc Rivers has taken Embiid out of the game. – 8:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is really making it look so easy tonight. The smaller Wizards don’t have a shot. #Sixers – 8:21 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 92, Wizards 72 at the end of the third. This is shaping up to be the Sixers’ first blowout win since they pulled away in Denver in mid-November. Embiid with 29 and 10. Harris with 19 and 6. Korkmaz with 12 off the bench. Wizards are just 5-of-22 from deep. – 8:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Double Ts a few possessions ago.

Embiid gets the offensive putback +1, yells to the side of, but not directly at Harrell (trying to trigger a reaction), gets Harrell to push him, Harrell gets T’d up and Embiid yells “Get out!”

That was perfection. – 7:52 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell has been ejected for shoving Joel Embiid and that’s not ideal with Beal, KCP and Neto all out due to protocols. – 7:52 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Montrezl Harrell then with a frustration push on Joel Embiid the next time down the floor after a putback and-1 and he will have an early shower. Some choice words for Embiid on his way off the court as Embiid laughed at the free throw line. – 7:51 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Montrezl Harrell has picked up his second technical of the game — this one for lightly shoving Joel Embiid — resulting in Harrell’s ejection from the game with 2:34 to go in the third quarter. – 7:50 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Harrell can’t help himself, shoves Embiid. Second tech and he’s gone with a parting wave from Embiid and a standing ovation from at least the two sections directly next to the tunnel here at Cap One – 7:50 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Montrezl Harrell has now been ejected with his 2nd technical. It looks like he was barking at Joel Embiid the entire time he was leaving the floor as well. Harrell didn’t like it at all. #Sixers – 7:50 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Double technicals handed out after Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell mix it up in Wizards-Sixers pic.twitter.com/UREQbDv11V – 7:49 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The slow motion replay on that made it look much funnier, Embiid was stone faced for basically the entire sequence. Imagine this will be matching techs and they move on – 7:47 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Poquito de hubub here, as tends to be the case when Philly and DC get together. Harrell and Embiid. – 7:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid didn’t like that foul from Montrezl Harrell. He had to let him know about it. – 7:45 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Joel Embiid vs. Montrezl Harrell steel cage match the rest of the game please – 7:44 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid is obviously having a huge game, but Maxey has been able to get to the bucket and to his floater and has four assists. Perhaps the best they’ve played on the court since Embiid came back from COVID. – 7:39 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Maxey Nash-ing to find Embiid for an easy look in the paint is the sort of thing you’d hope to see more and more over time. Relatively quiet game for Tyrese but doing a lot with the touches he’s getting – 7:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid’s reaction after that 3 bounced around and in was that TikTok commercial running during the holidays that I didn’t understand because I’m an old pic.twitter.com/SqTe9BWQCH – 7:34 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

With his 21st point tonight, Joel Embiid has passed 7,000 career points.

h/t @Philadelphia 76ers PR – 7:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 63, Wizards 55. Philly outscored Washington 38-24 in that period to flip a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead. Embiid with 18 and 4. Harris with 15 and 6. Sixers are 6-of-14 from 3 and are winning the rebounding battle 22-18. – 7:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards go into halftime down 63-55 after the Sixers won the 2nd quarter 38-24. Embiid has 18 pts. Wiz 4-15 3PT. – 7:11 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid showing up ready to go + bench shooters making threes + leaning into Harris’ versatility = reasonably good Sixers half, news at 11 – 7:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Hans Embiid – 6:59 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Sixers 31-25 after the first quarter. Joel Embiid had 13 points, Montrezl Harrell had 11. – 6:43 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wizards lead the Sixers 31-25

Harrell: 11p

Dinwiddie: 8p 3a

Embiid has 13 & 3 – 6:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Wizards 31, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Embiid’s hot start (13 points) gave Philly the early lead, but not much happening in the way of offense around him. Washington made 11 of 17 shots in the frame. – 6:40 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid: 5-of-7 from the floor, 13 points

Rest of the Sixers: 3-of-10 from the floor, 7 points (Harris has 5 of those on 2-of-3 shooting) – 6:34 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A few sequences ago, Deni Avdija drove against Joel Embiid and, using his body as a shield against Embiid, scored on a tough layup. The basket is a sign of Avdija’s growing confidence and decisiveness on the offensive end. It’s an accomplishment for any player to score on Embiid. – 6:25 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Smooth start for Embiid so far. He’s got 10p with 7:16 left in the first, 4-4 fg, and Harrell is in because Gafford picked up two quick fouls – 6:20 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers leading 14-8 at the first timeout. Terrific start for Embiid, with a slick spinning finish, a 3-pointer and an and-1. Sixers are 6-of-8 from the floor. – 6:17 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Joel Embiid has 8 points (layup, 3, and-1) in the first 2 minutes and Daniel Gafford picks up his second foul. Might be a long night for Washington as Montrezl Harrell has to check in early. – 6:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Joel Embiid is 7 feet and 280 pounds. pic.twitter.com/WqBQB1Lncm – 6:15 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid’s first 2 minutes (!) tonight:

8 PTS / 3-3 fg – 6:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has all 8 points to start this one as Philly takes an 8-2 lead to start. He looks absolutely refreshed a bit. #Sixers – 6:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Over/under 40 for Joel Embiid tonight? – 6:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid just received a rousing ovation when he walked onto the floor here – 5:58 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris, and Embiid to start #Sixers – 5:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang COVID-19 clear protocol, Joel Embiid misses #Sixers shootaround inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid was not at shootaround because of being under the weather. He’s still scheduled to play against the #WashingtonWizards tonight . – 10:04 AM

“I don’t know, you’ve got to ask the ref, man,” Harrell said when asked to explain what happened. “…He got his rebound, he got an and-one, and it’s cool you got an and-one, but he had it in my face. I ain’t one of them guys. It is what it is, I wouldn’t change it no differently from what I did, on either emphasis, both techs. I stand on both of them and I don’t feel I did nothing wrong.” -via NBC Sports / December 27, 2021

