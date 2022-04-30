Joel Embiid playing at some point during Sixers-Heat series?

At this point the belief is that Embiid’s current fracture won’t require surgery, which means a potential return at some point during the series against the Heat has not been ruled out, according to sources. Currently, Embiid is listed as out, and the team says they will provide further updates as appropriate.

Source: Derek Bodner @ The Daily Six

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Playoffs 2022:

76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely with fractured orbital bone and mild concussion nj.com/sports/2022/04… – 12:24 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about how the Sixers might adjust in their series against the Miami Heat with Joel Embiid sidelined by an orbital fracture and a concussion: es.pn/3vwo83r (ESPN+) – 12:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid out indefinitely, and Heat now clear favorites in their second round series. And the latest on Butler, Lowry. And Heat, 76ers, analysts discuss matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:11 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s impossible not to feel for Joel Embiid. He said repeatedly how (understandably) proud he was of being able to shed the questions about durability this season. Now, in the span of a week, he’s had two complete fluke injuries derail his playoffs after an MVP-caliber season. – 12:11 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: The Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task on their hands, as they will begin the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat without Joel Embiid. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:09 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Feel awful for Embiid – 12:02 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

No NBA games tomorrow and no 7th games needed in first round. Sunday’s schedule: Game 1 of Boston-Milwaukee at 1 p.m., Game 1 of Memphis-Golden State at 3:30, both on ABC. And Heat starts against Embiid-less 76ers at 7:30 Monday at FTX Arena on TNT. – 11:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The 76ers posted a 6-8 record without Joel Embiid in the regular season. – 11:11 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think he broke my face. I’m serious I think he might have broke my face. But it’s all good, it’s the playoffs.”

-Joel Embiid post game. Torn thumb, broken face, concussion. It’s gonna take a medical staff to limit this guy. pic.twitter.com/IKDsmVoQ6A – 10:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Phillies got no-hit an hour after the news of Joel Embiid being hurt. Wow. – 10:33 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Roller coaster Friday in philly sports:

Eagles draft C in 2nd rd 😕

Flyers season ends🥳

Embiid orbital fracture 🥺

Eagles draft LB in 3rd rd 😃

Phillies get no-hit 😡 – 10:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The latest on Joel Embiid. apnews.com/article/joel-e… – 10:28 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

The thing I was looking forward to most in MIA-PHI was what happened when Adebayo switched screens, leaving a guard on Embiid.

(Or to see if Adebayo switched fewer screens so he could stay w/ Embiid.) Alas… – 10:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Embiid injury objectively sucks. – 10:14 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story: It’s unclear how long Joel Embiid will be sidelined by an orbital fracture and mild concussion, but he’ll miss at least the start of the conference semifinals vs. the #Heat: https://t.co/lYZsheSfTn #76ers pic.twitter.com/wUfly7wpk8 – 10:05 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Quick story:

* What little we know about Joel Embiid’s orbital fracture

* Comparing it to his 2018 injury, and why this might (MIGHT) be a shorter recovery timeline

* The play where it happened.

https://t.co/NXG353jzqe pic.twitter.com/kLkbi0jEYv – 9:55 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face.

“Siakam fucked him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.”

The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks – 9:47 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

“Doc, why was Embiid still in the game up 30pts late in the fourth quarter?” – 9:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Believe this is Joel Embiid’s third time with an orbital fracture. One in college, one from a dribble hand off with Markelle Fultz in 2018. Now this one from Siakam. Pretty sure the first couple were left side. Wonder if he still has the same mask Justice Winslow stomped on. – 9:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

When Embiid broke his left orbital bone in 2018, it was three weeks and 10 games. This sucks. – 9:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers orbital bone fracture, concussion, listed as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/29/76e… – 9:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Embiid returned from a similar orbital injury during the 2018 playoffs to close out the Heat. – 9:28 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Embiid out for Game 1 against Heat and out indefinitely. And lots of other Heat-76ers things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Hate seeing that Embiid is seriously hurt. Yesterday’s tweet was a bad tweet in the heat of the moment, regret it. – 9:22 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My reaction to the Joel Embiid news: This SUCKS pic.twitter.com/bINfBlAM14 – 9:21 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Raptors announcers/fans cheering Embiid’s injury is really fucked up. – 9:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Still working through all the details, but early indication I have been given is that Embiid’s injury does not require surgery at this time. Whether that means he can make it back/get cleared anytime soon is another story phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 9:14 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

I fractured my face once, top-edging a slog sweep into it (last attacking shot I ever played), and I can assure you it hurts like all hell. But at least it was only once. Embiid by contrast could wear a vault door on his face, yet if he gets hit on the fracture again, it’s over. – 9:14 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Joel Embiid: Orbital fractures have a decent amount of variability due to multiple factors including the bones involved, possible displacement, size of the actual fx, & any soft tissue or eye damage. Surgery may be warranted if the damage is severe & a bone has displaced. 1/3 – 9:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If you are celebrating the Joel Embiid injury, you’re gross. Unfollow and re-think what kind of person you want to be. – 9:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

You really gotta feel for Joel Embiid. The guy works his ass off every year to ensure that he keeps his body right and stays healthy and then the most random injury happens to him. It’s just real unfortunate. – 9:07 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Is this an option for Embiid? pic.twitter.com/KsTbO0C3zQ – 9:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers’ Joel Embiid to miss at least opener vs. Heat with orbital fracture, concussion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA short: #Sixers star center Joel Embiid to miss start of #Heat series with orbital fracture, concussion: https://t.co/JLEyPqJMZO #76ers pic.twitter.com/aalKnqmFfU – 8:59 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Next presser: Doc why was Embiid still in late in a blowout?

Doc: DID YOU SEE THAT HORSESHIT ORLANDO TEAM I COACHED TO THE PLAYOFFS 20 YRS AGO? – 8:58 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

still don’t see the need to have had *an already-injured* embiid in up 29 with four minutes to play

pic.twitter.com/pNeSmxkHvX – 8:56 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Let the Doc bashing begin for having Embiid in the game up 29 with four to play – 8:54 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The injury to Joel Embiid happened when the Sixers were up 29 points with 4 minutes left in the game… pic.twitter.com/EVbtn52ZnE – 8:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers say Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion last night against Toronto, and is out indefinitely.

Embiid was hit in the face by an inadvertent Pascal Siakam elbow late in Philadelphia’s blowout win over Toronto in Game 6 last night. – 8:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Just looking ahead for a second with the Embiid news, I think we know the direction they’re gonna go with the 9 man rotation now

They’re going small

Dedmon may get some time off – 8:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in last night’s win over the Raptors. He will be listed as out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team says. Game 1 at Miami is Monday. – 8:46 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Per the Sixers: Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game. He’s out and “further updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 8:46 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per Sixers official. – 8:45 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official – 8:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Sixers confirm that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s win. He is out, with updates to be provided “as appropriate” – 8:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate. #Sixers – 8:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Damn Embiid is taking a beating. – 8:43 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. – 8:43 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

How the Wolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns.

How the Sixers lucked into Joel Embiid.

How Phoenix landed Devin Booker.

How Boston set themselves up for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…

amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 3:08 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

What did Precious Achiuwa learn from guarding Joel Embiid over 6 games? “I learned that it’s tough to guard guys like that.” – 3:01 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Updates on Butler, Lowry injuries. Some interesting metrics on how Heat’s top defenders have fared against Harden and Embiid. And what Heat, 76ers, analysts are saying about matchup: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Defense has been the Heat’s ‘anchor.’ A look at the thing that makes the Heat a title contender as it prepares to face Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers in the second round miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:01 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

ICYMI: The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss a myriad of NBA injuries including, Embiid’s thumb, Middleton’s knee and plenty others. We also look into the hamstring injury of Eloy Jiménez. Check it out.

open.spotify.com/episode/7zqDy0… – 12:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo on finding a way to slow Embiid: “We’re going to have to double him.” – 12:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Adebayo on defending Embiid, “You’re going to have to double him. Pretty simple.” – 12:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on Joel Embiid:

“He’s one of the best bigs in the East.“

On how to stop him:

“You’re gonna have to double him.” – 12:52 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from April 28:

– J. Embiid: 33 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk

– C. Paul: 33 pts, 8 ast, 14-14 fg

– C. Boucher: 25 pts, 10 reb, 32 min

– T. Maxey: 25 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast

– L. Doncic: 24 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast

– J. Harden: 22 pts, 15 ast, +38

– D. Ayton: 22 pts, 7 reb, 10-12 fg – 10:48 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….

G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden

G2: no Adebayo; no Harden

G3: no Lowry; no Harden

G4: no Embiid, no Harden

The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid last night:

✅ 33 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 12-18 FG

Embiid recorded at least 30p/10r with 60% shooting from the field twice in the series.

The only other players in @Philadelphia 76ers history to record two such games in a playoff series are Wilt Chamberlain (2x) and Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/dniRWBZMj2 – 9:21 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Joel Embiid, Sixers dominate Raptors in Game 6

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:45 AM

More on this storyline

Embiid was evaluated by specialists Friday evening to determine the severity of the orbital fracture. The results are still pending, but sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that a determination on surgery has not yet been made. Embiid will be evaluated again next week. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup but sources said “the door isn’t closed” yet. It depends on the severity of the orbital bone fracture and how the team’s medical staff decides to treat it. -via ESPN / April 30, 2022

In 2018, Embiid suffered a left facial fracture and concussion when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz. That injury required surgery and caused him to miss a total of three weeks — the final two weeks of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs — before he returned for Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Heat. Sources told Shelburne on Friday that while his previous left orbital fracture in 2018 required surgery, there has not been an indication that this injury, on his right side, will require a similar procedure. -via ESPN / April 30, 2022

There’s been no indication that surgery will be required at this time, which leaves the door open for Embiid potentially playing at some point during the Sixers-Heat series, though it’s premature to speculate on timing based on a number of factors, including how long the Sixers’ series might last against Miami with Embiid out in the short-term. Following surgery in 2018, Embiid famously returned to play wearing a customized mask, even donning a Phantom of the Opera costume as the bell ringer for the Sixers’ first game of the playoffs. Embiid recieved further evaluation in Philadelphia on Friday night after returning from Toronto. -via Philly Voice / April 30, 2022