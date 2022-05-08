Joel Embiid officially in against Miami
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been upgraded to available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
76ers again opening with Embiid, Harris, Green, Harden, Maxey. – 7:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid is in and starting. – 7:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid will play. – 7:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is in and will start #Sixers – 7:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is in for tonight, officially – 7:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is cleared to play #Sixers – 7:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid warm up for Game 4 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mdSslauPH0 – 7:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on how Joel Embiid came off of his Game 3 return: “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” Wrote yesterday about how the Sixers, now with Embiid back, feel they must do to even this series tonight 👇
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Heat coach Erik Spolestra on dealing with #Sixers star center Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/uv1JV4Hml6 – 6:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid:
“He’s an MVP-caliber player. He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your team defense.” – 6:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:
“He’ll be better tonight.”
Said it was same situation of a return with Embiid, and starting slow – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers said a key to Joel Embiid’s return was forcing Bam Adebayo into higher passing angles. – 6:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good” heading into Game 4 tonight #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid in these playoffs:
“He’s really weathering the storm.” – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good.” He has been listed as questionable for tonight. “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you’re forced to go a bit smaller with Morris, yes it puts a ton of pressure on the Embiid minutes defensively
But it also stretches the floor on the other end
Embiid as the weakside helper with his man in the dunker spot is much different than his man in the corner – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Bam assesses the situation against Embiid, discusses whether Joel is altering his approach and what must change. PLUS how Bam has done against each of his primary defenders. And Lowry, schedule update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler had a great game 3, yet was 1 for 5 from the field against Embiid
But that’s mostly when he’s a help defender
Just want to restate that I think this is another Butler game tonight
They will put him in the action, and Butler will have driving lanes – 8:49 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers draw $50,000 fine for violating injury reporting rules regarding star Joel Embiid
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-draw-… – 4:45 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: Embiid addresses his return, motivation from Bam, strategy against Heat and a fan issue: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Going back to Miami with a 2-2 split is definitely much better than going back down 3-1. Joel Embiid and the rest of the team understand this as they head into Game 4. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 9:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What Bam says he must do better/different against Embiid and a look at how they matched up. And Lowry reacts to scoreless game. And schedule update: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Bam Adebayo ate the Sixers alive in the 1st 2 games. Joel Embiid returned and put a stop to all of that. The big fella received all the credit for shutting down the Heat big man. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/07/six… via @SixersWire – 8:06 PM
Austin Krell: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling fine and getting better. Says he took a hit on his other hand, but adds that that’s the way the playoffs go. Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 4. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / May 8, 2022
Marc Stein: The Sixers were fined $50,000 for improperly reporting Joel Embiid’s Game 3 status — twice the Suns’ fine for a similar infraction with Devin Booker. The reasoning: Philly said Embiid was out when he was doubtful, then listed him doubtful when it should have been questionable. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / May 7, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 7, 2022