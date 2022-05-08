Joel Embiid officially in against Miami

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) has been upgraded to available.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

76ers again opening with Embiid, Harris, Green, Harden, Maxey. – 7:32 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:

Joel Embiid is in and starting. – 7:30 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid will play. – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is in and will start #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid is in for tonight, officially – 7:30 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid is cleared to play #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid warm up for Game 4 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mdSslauPH0 – 7:11 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on how Joel Embiid came off of his Game 3 return: “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” Wrote yesterday about how the Sixers, now with Embiid back, feel they must do to even this series tonight 👇

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:57 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Heat coach Erik Spolestra on dealing with #Sixers star center Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/uv1JV4Hml6 – 6:36 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid:

“He’s an MVP-caliber player. He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your team defense.” – 6:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:

“He’ll be better tonight.”

Said it was same situation of a return with Embiid, and starting slow – 6:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers said a key to Joel Embiid’s return was forcing Bam Adebayo into higher passing angles. – 6:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good” heading into Game 4 tonight #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid in these playoffs:

“He’s really weathering the storm.” – 6:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good.” He has been listed as questionable for tonight. “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” – 6:17 PM

Story continues

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you’re forced to go a bit smaller with Morris, yes it puts a ton of pressure on the Embiid minutes defensively

But it also stretches the floor on the other end

Embiid as the weakside helper with his man in the dunker spot is much different than his man in the corner – 5:48 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Bam assesses the situation against Embiid, discusses whether Joel is altering his approach and what must change. PLUS how Bam has done against each of his primary defenders. And Lowry, schedule update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler had a great game 3, yet was 1 for 5 from the field against Embiid

But that’s mostly when he’s a help defender

Just want to restate that I think this is another Butler game tonight

They will put him in the action, and Butler will have driving lanes – 8:49 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

76ers draw $50,000 fine for violating injury reporting rules regarding star Joel Embiid

sportando.basketball/en/76ers-draw-… – 4:45 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From AM: Embiid addresses his return, motivation from Bam, strategy against Heat and a fan issue: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Going back to Miami with a 2-2 split is definitely much better than going back down 3-1. Joel Embiid and the rest of the team understand this as they head into Game 4. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 9:11 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

What Bam says he must do better/different against Embiid and a look at how they matched up. And Lowry reacts to scoreless game. And schedule update: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Bam Adebayo ate the Sixers alive in the 1st 2 games. Joel Embiid returned and put a stop to all of that. The big fella received all the credit for shutting down the Heat big man. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/07/six… via @SixersWire – 8:06 PM

More on this storyline

Austin Krell: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling fine and getting better. Says he took a hit on his other hand, but adds that that’s the way the playoffs go. Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 4. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / May 8, 2022

Marc Stein: The Sixers were fined $50,000 for improperly reporting Joel Embiid’s Game 3 status — twice the Suns’ fine for a similar infraction with Devin Booker. The reasoning: Philly said Embiid was out when he was doubtful, then listed him doubtful when it should have been questionable. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / May 7, 2022

Tim Bontemps: The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 7, 2022