Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely After Suffering Orbital Fracture

The Philadelphia 76ers' NBA Finals dreams may have just dimmed with the announcement of their big man, Joel Embiid's injury.

Following their win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6, Embiid will now officially be sidelined due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion he sustained in the game. The big man appeared to have suffered the injury when Raptors' Pascal Siakam drove to the basket and accidentally elbowed Embiid in the face with 3:58 remaining in the final quarter. Going into the series, Embiid was already playing with a torn thumb ligament, but he elected to play through the injury.

While the 76ers were considered a championship contender, it is unsure whether or not they still are with Embiid out of the lineup. Due to his injury, he has to sit out for a minimum of five days for the concussion which would have him out for the first game of the next round. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, this orbital fracture injury does not require Embiid to undergo surgery. Embiid suffered a similar injury in 2018 which did require surgery at the time. It remains to be seen if the Sixers are able to continue their winning streak without their star player. There is currently no timeline for his return to the court.

The play where Joel Embiid got injured pic.twitter.com/GYWDUxupoU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

In other NBA news, Kyrie Irving is now eligible for a $248 million USD five year contract with the Brooklyn Nets.