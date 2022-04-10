Joel Embiid the first center to win scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal

StatMuse: Joel Embiid is officially the scoring champ. — First center to do it since Shaq — First international player to do it — First center with 30 PPG under 40 MPG pic.twitter.com/s9dMymsrmt

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Everyone who said Embiid needed to be a macho low-post big like [insert preferred big, 1960-90s] in order to be great: pic.twitter.com/BpZ2IN0h7C – 2:30 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

My biggest argument for MVP has always been this: remove the player from the team and how would that team be?

Difference in net rating between playing and not playing:

Giannis -10.7

Embiid (the scoring title holder of the 2021-22 season) -11.9

Jokić -16.4 – 2:23 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

“First scoring title for a center since Shaq in 2000” is impressive, but it should also be noted that Embiid is just the fourth to do it since 1980, and 2 of previous 3 years happened during Jordan’s mid-career retirement (after which he came back and immediately won 3 straight) – 2:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

All this debate about Embiid and Jokić for MVP and both of their teams are gonna be first round exits lmao – 1:18 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, tiebreaker scenarios, the status of Embiid’s race for the scoring title and quick thoughts on why the #4 seed might actually be beneficial for the Sixers.

dailysix.com/where-things-s… – 1:04 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Joel Embiid is on pace to become the 4th player in the ~50 years for which we have robust possessions estimates to average 45+ points per 100 possessions, joining James Harden, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant per @Stathead

https://t.co/Ub3kx9fduC pic.twitter.com/lSsxFPxgK1 – 12:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

There’s been a lot of oxygen spent on discussing Nikola Jokic & Joel Embiid, but very little of it has come from NBA players themselves. Since Feb., I asked 9 big men their opinions of Jokic vs. Embiid, including the MVP question. Here’s what they said:

denverpost.com/2022/04/10/nik… – 9:56 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Help me settle a debate. Pick which team would win in a seven-game series.

Team 1: Ja, Kawhi, LeBron, Durant, Jokic

Team 2: Curry, Doncic, Booker, Giannis, Embiid – 10:47 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Joel Embiid scored 41 points in Saturday’s game and is now averaging a league-high 30.57 points. If Embiid sits out Sunday’s game, Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to score 77 points in Sunday’s game to tie for the scoring title. – 9:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid made more history on Saturday as he joined Moses Malone in the record books. He reacted to that after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/09/six… via @SixersWire – 8:33 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to score 47 points on Sunday to win the scoring title if Joel Embiid plays and doesn’t score. Antetokounmpo would have to score 77 points if Embiid sits.

#Sixers’ Embiid is on the verge of history inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was impressed with what he’s seen from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/pacers-c… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Joel Embiid score 41 points with 20 rebounds, Sixers handle Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/wat… – 7:01 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Joel Embiid: “We haven’t seen a guy like this in the history of the league who has this kind of power and skill. He’s able to score on all three levels effortlessly…. 1/2 – 5:18 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Joel Embiid nearly broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for best TS% in a 40/20 game per @Stathead

Wilt went 18-18 FG and 6-14 FT for an 86.92 TS% on 2-24-67 in midst of greatest season in NBA history. Embiid finished at 86.86% today (17 FGA, 15 FTA)

https://t.co/Q6KZmF1B1G pic.twitter.com/fODJyYUIXG – 5:17 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton (joking) on what advice he gave to Isaiah Jackson, who was called for a foul on Joel Embiid 15 seconds into the game:

“I think we have a pretty good relationship to where I’m just like, ‘Man, just stop hacking.’ That’s what we always say to each other.” #Pacers – 5:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid upon learning he scored the first 40/20 game of this NBA season:

“I’ve always said every single night I want to dominate. Dominating can show up in a lot of different ways whether it’s offensively or defensively, sometimes it’s in the numbers… So I guess it’s good.” – 4:54 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The mystery has been solved.

Joel Embiid: “Yeah, I didn’t feel like warming up. I just went out there and I just wanted to touch the ball and that was it. Early game and I just didn’t feel like warming up.”

Did not negatively affect the final product. – 4:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Asked Joel Embiid about his perspective on the Matisse Thybulle eligibility issue:

Embiid said the Sixers need Thybulle and it’s “unfortunate.” He said “hopefully” Thybulle would be eligible for a Raptors series because of the positives he brings to the team. – 4:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid: “I feel comfortable with any [playoff] matchup.”

Emphasizes that the whole team has to be on point together at the same time in order for them to win. – 4:15 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Regarding the unusual warm-up today, Embiid says he didn’t feel like warming up and just wanted to touch the ball quickly.

Could’ve really benefitted from that warmup today. – 4:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid and James Harden both said they want to play tomorrow. Embiid said he would see how he felt because it is the second of a back-to-back. Adds that he recently hyper-extended his knee. – 4:10 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations here after a 40-20 Joel Embiid afternoon in the Sixers’ penultimate game:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:45 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers postgame:

-Embiid “methodical, historical”

-Not concerned about Paul Reed’s fouls. Thinks it’s taken time, but praised Reed for improving at figuring out his role, knowing where to be, etc.

-Team still undecided on approach tomorrow with 3-seed possible – 3:44 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Perhaps one last dominant Embiid performance to close the regular season, the big man saved a 41-20-4 game for the season’s final weekend. If he sits tomorrow, it was a fitting capper

phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:33 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers fall in Philly 133-120. Embiid dominated with 41-20. Pacers did have 6 players reach double figures, including McConnell (12-6) in his first start in month. Brissett had 20-7.

Pacers have locked up top-5 lottery odds and their first pick inside of the top-10 since the 80s – 3:31 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers beat Indiana, 133-120. Win No. 50.

Don’t know the seed (3, 4) or opponent (Toronto, Chicago) but the Sixers will start the playoffs in Philly.

Joel Embiid: 41 points (14-17 FG) and 20 rebounds. Might have been the last game of an absolutely incredible regular season. – 3:31 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Final: #Sixers 133, #Pacers 120

Joel Embiid had 41 points and 20 rebounds. James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists.

Oshae Brissett had 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 9 assists. Gabe York had 7 points and 2 assists in his #NBA debut. – 3:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 133, Pacers 120. Embiid with 41-20-4. Harden with 22 points and 14 assists.

Up next: Regular-season finale tomorrow night vs. Detroit. – 3:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

76ers handle the Pacers 133-120 led by a 41/20 game from Joel Embiid in 38mins.

With 9 Pacers available, Brissett scored 20; McConnell started and had 12/6a in 25mins.

48 mins of Pacers basketball left this season: Sunday in Brooklyn (3:30pm ET) – 3:29 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

With that last basket, Joel Embiid is guaranteed to average greater than 30 ppg on the season, even if he plays and goes scoreless tomorrow night against Detroit. – 3:07 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid up with 38 points and 18 rebounds. The Sixers have a 115-100 lead after Danny Green’s four-point play with 7:24 remaining. – 3:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paul Reed picks up his 5th foul in 10 minutes. In comes Joel Embiid with 8:22 left and Philly leading 106-97. #Sixers – 3:02 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The good: Joel Embiid is really good at basketball, and his 33/17/3 in 30 minutes have led the Sixers to a 100-90 lead over the Pacers after 3 quarters of play.

The bad: defense. – 2:55 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Seasons with PER above 24

18 – LeBron James

17 –

16 –

15 –

14 –

13 – Shaquille O’Neal

12 – Michael Jordan, Karl Malone

11 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, David Robinson

10 – Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan

Team success ❌

Impecable individual stats ✔️ – 11:35 AM

