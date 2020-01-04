Joel Embiid expresses frustration after fourth straight 76ers loss: 'It's taking a toll on me'

The Philadelphia 76ers are mired in a tough stretch, having lost four games in a row. At least one player on the team isn’t handling that losing streak well.

Center Joel Embiid expressed frustration following the 76ers’ 118-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Following the contest, Embiid said the mounting losses have “taken a toll” on him.

Joel Embiid after the Sixers’ fourth straight loss: “It’s taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. We’ve got to find a way.” pic.twitter.com/jPE22Fgd56 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 4, 2020

Embiid’s comments come amid several veiled shots various members of the team have taken toward each other in recent days.

While Embiid is frustrated, he can take solace in the fact that the Sixers’ losing streak has mostly come against good teams, including the Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. The team’s other loss came against the Orlando Magic. Three of those four clubs have records over .500.

Still, the 25-year-old Embiid realizes the Sixers need to beat good teams if they hope to advance in the playoffs. Despite making it to the postseason the past two years, Philadelphia hasn’t advanced past the Eastern Conference semifinals yet. Embiid wants to make sure the team finally gets over that hump.

The playoffs don’t start until April, giving the Sixers plenty of time to get right. But if the team suffers another premature exit, Embiid isn’t going to take it well.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

