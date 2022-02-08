Joel Embiid on comments after loss to Hawks: ‘I didnt call anybody specifically’

Embiid on the comments he made after Game 7: You look at the way I spoke about it, I didn’t call anybody specifically. I just called out a bunch of events that happened, which was we missed a free throw and which was Matisse (Thybulle). Matisse wasn’t mad at me. He just knew that I’m challenging and like, I want us to be better. I want to be better and I want my teammates to also be better. He didn’t get mad at me, and then I also called out my own turnovers. I had a big one in that fourth quarter by Gallinari; he stole the ball from me. There was also a bunch of other events. We fouled 3-point shooters in the end of that four quarter. There was a lot of stuff that happened and, obviously, coach made some comments.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Next up for the Suns is the Sixers tomorrow in Philly.

Joel Embiid has enjoyed this matchup. His last four games against Phoenix:

4/21/21 – 38 PTS, 17 TRB

2/13/21 – 35 PTS, 8 TRB

1/2/19 – 42 PTS, 18 TRB

11/19/18 – 33 PTS, 17 TRB – 12:36 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Last three games #Bulls have allowed Caris Levert to score 42, Joel Embiid 40 and tonight Devin Booker has 36 after 3Qs, on 13-of-19 shooting. Booker may not return if Bulls don’t cut into this lead. – 9:53 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid went long on the Ben Simmons situation — whether there’s anything he’d do differently, how we got here, his willingness to make it work with anyone — in a lengthy interview on Monday phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 6:05 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

As always, worth listening to @MikeMiss25 interview with Embiid in full: m.youtube.com/watch?v=hp3KFM… – 5:00 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, to @MikeMiss25, on whether he’d welcome Simmons back: “I mean, honestly, I’m trying to win. I’m trying to win a championship. Whatever’s gonna help me achieve that, I’m fine with whatever. I’ve always said that, obviously, we’re a better team with him on the floor.” – 4:54 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid was just diplomatic enough to convince a few people with Sixers-colored glasses on to convince themselves Ben could come back and play for them, but it’s pretty clear his overall mindset here is that anyone who can’t take the heat should get out of the kitchen – 4:53 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid when asked by @MikeMiss25 whether anything could have been done differently after the Hawks series to prevent the Simmons situation:

“I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments…But I really believe that it’s really deeper than that.” pic.twitter.com/UyL5MU2IEs – 4:38 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid on the Simmons situation: “the notion about guys getting called out and whatever; i just don’t see it that way. You look at the comments that were made…i didn’t call out anybody specifically out, i just called a bunch of events that happened” – 4:14 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “I think at the end of the day you got to have some self-awareness, kind of look at yourself and see how you can help the team. It’s never about one player. Like I always say, you can’t win basketball 1 on 5.” – 4:14 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid on @975TheFanatic trying to dodge tampering fines when asked directly about James Harden. “He plays for the Brooklyn Nets…(but) who is not a fan of Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They’re all top players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/34LowrSm2p – 4:10 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid mostly side stepped a question about Harden on the radio just now, noting he’s on another team and he can’t do anything about that. Talked up his current teammates. But…

“Who’s not a fan of Kevin Durant, or 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐏𝐇 Curry, or James Harden?” – 4:10 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from February 6:

– D. DeRozan: 45 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast

– J. Embiid: 40 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk

– B. Ingram: 33 pts, 12 ast, 3 stl

– Giannis: 28 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk

– Jr. Holiday: 27 pts, 13 ast, 2 stl

– N. Jokic: 27 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast

– B. Portis: 24 pts, 11 reb, +28 – 11:48 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Will Joel Embiid win MVP?

@Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence think it’s very likely for the @Philadelphia 76ers 4x All-Star. pic.twitter.com/cpfiUvBToU – 11:12 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid has said a few times this season, “We need to be perfect.” He has the Sixers maximizing their talent.

The playoffs, when teams prey on weaknesses, are not a time for perfection. We will see if that calculus changes for the Sixers this week: theathletic.com/3115517/2022/0… – 10:55 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.65

3. Joel Embiid: 15.51

4. LeBron James: 14.56

5. Stephen Curry: 13.94

6. Trae Young: 13.87

7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.42

8. Ja Morant: 13.14 pic.twitter.com/iLEcjG5tVM – 10:30 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The trade deadline can be a wild week in the NBA. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris discuss what the distractions can do to a team at the deadline. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/07/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:25 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nets should do this plus a first or two from Sixers and let Philly figure out how to win with Harden and Irving soaking up possessions from Embiid.

espn.com/nba/tradeMachi… – 10:02 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid currently has a +9.4 box plus-minus, which would rate as the best individual season for the franchise since 1973-74, the first season per-possession stats could accurately be tracked. It narrowly edges out Barkley’s best season (+9.3 in 1990-91). – 9:58 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Posturing, posturing, posturing.

To not add a significant piece while Joel Embiid is the front runner for MVP, leading the NBA in scoring, would be criminal. – 9:48 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That’s the best team in the NBA. It’s going to be a tough game. Got to be ready for it. I’ve got to play my best game of the season. Everybody needs to show up and just have fun and go get the win.” Joel Embiid

#Suns vs #Bulls #76ers #Bucks in 4-day span https://t.co/IuQfbpQLUz pic.twitter.com/B2VdPAC7gy – 9:16 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid yesterday:

✅ 40 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 2 BLK

Embiid has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 20 games.

He’s just the third listed 7-footer in NBA history to record such a streak of at least 20 games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (6x) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2x). pic.twitter.com/fKE8fzq6Ev – 9:01 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Embiid and DeRozan’s EPIC DUEL | 40+ PTS EACH

sportando.basketball/en/embiid-and-… – 8:32 AM

Rivers learned Tuesday from a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, citing sources close to the Sixers’ embattled Ben Simmons, that Simmons is “frustrated that Rivers didn’t come to see him while he was training in Los Angeles” despite ignoring numerous text messages and calls from Rivers, as well as telling some of his Philadelphia teammates not to fly out to talk to him. “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” Rivers told the Bucks County Courier Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s nobody that’s been more supportive than me. I have a tape someone sent me of almost an hour of me over and over (praising Simmons). You heard me last year every day. -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022

“It’s all posturing. That’s why you haven’t heard me – I don’t get involved in all that stuff. I’ll leave that up to the front office and Ben’s camp. I’m staying out of that part. But, listen, some of this stuff I laugh at and I feel bad. I think Ben’s a good kid. I want Ben to do well.” -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022

“I always have supported Ben,” Rivers said. “I want him to do well. It’s just the excuses and all that stuff. One of the things I tell all my players is that respect is a two-way street, especially these young guys. You can’t expect to ignore us or not listen and then want us to do something different to you. You have to respect each other to be successful in life.” -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022