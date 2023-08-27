Joel Dommett may have to quit as NTAs host over pregnant wife's due date

Nicky Johnston

The Masked Singer UK presenter Joel Dommett has revealed he may be forced to quit as the NTAs host as it clashes with his pregnant wife's due date.

According to Joel, who is currently expecting his first child with wife Hannah Cooper , she is due to give birth at around the same time he is set to present the National Television Awards on September 5.

Appearing on Josh Widdecombe and Rob Beckett's podcast Parenting Hell, Joel said that the NTA's are "fairly soon to the due date".

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: National Television Awards 2023 shortlist nominations

"I've got the NTA's so I want to sort of get that done first," Joel told the hosts before admitting that ITV have a contingency plan in place in case the two events coincide.

"They say they've got a contingency but they won't tell me who it is," Joel said while the trio guessed who could take his place in case of an emergency, eventually settling on This Morning presenter Craig Doyle.

When asked what he plans to do on the night of the NTA's, Joel admitted that he will keep his phone on during the awards ceremony and check it during the regular ad breaks.

Bandicoot TV - ITV

Related: First look at Masked Singer UK star's new reality show

"That's what I'm thinking," Joel said. "Because you know it's live so there's breaks so I'm thinking I'm just going to keep my phone on me and just check during the breaks and then I can come back after a break and suddenly it's Craig Doyle."

After realising that Joel's stand-in would have to be waiting on site to take over if he is called away, Joel said ITV won't even tell him who the mystery presenter is.

"Yeah and they won't tell me who it is. I keep guessing like it's The Traitors," Joel quipped.

The National Television Awards will air live on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on September 5.

You Might Also Like