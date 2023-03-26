Joe Woodhouse’s recipe for flatbread with potatoes and onion sauce

I often make this onion sauce to go alongside dishes at the table. It can happilytake on many forms: dressing potatoes, on flatbreads or pizzas, or with Sundayroasts. It’s really easy to make and keeps well in the fridge. I often use a couple of spoonfuls to start off cooking a soup or stew as it means you can leapfrog the initial stages of cooking the onions. Also it works well as a topping on finished soups and stews. What I am getting at is: use it liberally wherever you see fit.

Depending on what I am pairing the flatbread with, I will add different herbs. For a Sunday lunch, I add a handful of sage leaves when there’s 5 minutes left of baking. Similarly, I add rosemary when making these ones as it goes well with the potatoes.

Makes 4 x 22cm flatbreads

For the sauce (makes double the quantity needed)

unsalted butter 60g

onions 8, quartered

lemon juice or cider vinegar to taste

sea salt flakes and black pepper

For the flatbread

strong bread flour 500g

fine sea salt 1 tsp

fast action dried yeast 3.5g (½ sachet)

honey or sugar 1 tbsp

new potatoes 300g, very thinly sliced

For the sauce, melt the butter in a heavy-based saucepan with a lid. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt. Cook, covered, over a medium-low heat for 40 minutes, giving the onions a stir occasionally to make sure they don’t stick. You aren’t looking for any colour, just soft, sweet onion segments. If the pan gets a bit dry, add a splash of water whenever needed. Low heat for a long time is key here.

Once the onions are collapsing, remove from the heat. The onions can be served at this stage, if you wish. Just check the seasoning and adjust accordingly. Add a couple of drops of lemon juice. Otherwise transfer the onion to a blender, or use a stick blender in the pan, and blend until smooth. Season to taste.

To make the flatbreads, combine the flour, salt and yeast in a mixing bowl. Mix the honey or sugar with 325ml of lukewarm water. Add to the flour and mix with a fork to bring together. If it is too dry, add in more water until it comes together easily. Use a stand mixer with a dough hook, if you have one.

Turn out on to a board and knead well for a few minutes until a smooth dough is formed. Turn the bowl over to cover the dough on the board for about an hour until doubled in size. If not using straight away, leave sealed to rise slowly in the fridge.

Heat the oven to 180C/gas mark 6. When ready, knock back the dough and divide into four. Roll out each piece into rounds about 22cm in diameter, place on a baking tray then spread 2 dessertspoons of the onion sauce evenly over the dough. Top with the potato slices and a drizzle of dough. Bake for 20-30 minutes until bubbling and golden, and the base is cooked through.

From Your Daily Veg: Modern, Fuss-Free Vegetarian Food by Joe Woodhouse (Kyle Books, £22)