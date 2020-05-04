Mums and dads, you can now pre-order Joe Wicks new book Wean In 15

Here is where to order Joe Wicks' Wean In 15 Book. (Getty Images)

Joe Wicks has come to be known as the nation’s PE teacher over the past few months, but it turns out that his talents don’t end there.

The father-of-two has diversified his wellness empire and is written a follow-up to his bestselling book Lean In 15, entitled - wait for it - Wean In 15.

That’s right, the fitness fanatic has turned his hand to the parenting advice and has compiled a book full of all the reliable information you need to wean your baby from first foods to enjoying family mealtimes.

It’s packed with simple and trustworthy ideas Joe has drawn from his experience of weaning his daughter, Indie, combined with expert guidance from a leading registered nutritionist.

And The Body Coach, labelled the 2nd most influential person in the food industry, has already hit number 4 in the Amazon book charts - despite the fact that Wean In 15 isn’t actually out yet.

The title will be released on May 14 but you can already pre-order it on the shopping site for under £10.

Buy it: Wean In 15 | £8.49 from Amazon

Whether you’re a first-time parent or not, this book guides you towards getting the best for your little one, from figuring out when to start weaning and how much food your child needs, to adapting your own meals for your child.

With one hundred tasty recipes split into age stages, expert help with nutrients, allergies, supplements and fussy eaters, as well as knowing how to understand your child’s signals, this weaning guide you will help you lay the foundations for a lifetime of healthy, happy eating.

Now, back to those burpees...