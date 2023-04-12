Joe Wicks' seven-month-old daughter appears to do effortless 'pull up'

The fitness guru posed with his daughter, Leni, in a Santa Monica park

It is perhaps unsurprising that a child of body coach Joe Wicks could display physical prowess at a tender age, and seven month old baby Leni has proven just that in a photograph of her hanging off a push-up bar in an outdoor gym.

The Body Coach, 37, went for a stroll by the beach with wife Rosie, 32, and their children, Indie, four, Marley. three, and Leni, seven months during a trip to Santa Monica, California.

In a photograph alongside her father, baby Leni hung from a push-up bar revealing impressive strength and suggesting she may one day follow in her father's athletic footsteps.