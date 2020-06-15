Joe Wicks announces plans to reduce PE lessons so he can have 'a rest'

In this screengrab, Joe Wicks takes part in the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Body coach Joe Wicks has announced plans to reduce his live PE lessons to three days a week.

PE With Joe has been a huge hit with people of all ages as he has strived to keep people fit and active during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the 33-year-old has announced plans to take his interactive sessions down to three days per week so he can “have a rest”.

Addressing viewers during today’s (15 June) session, Wicks said: “I have got an announcement. This is going to be the last full week of PE with Joe. As of next week I’m reducing the time table slightly.

“From next week we’ll do Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - three days a week, three workouts to choose from.”

Between star jumps he explained: “You can still come and take part but I’m reducing the time table, I just need a bit of a rest really I need to have a bit of a break.

“A lot of the schools have gone back now, but for 13 weeks strong we’ve smashed it haven’t we, we’ve done well.

“I’m not leaving, just reducing. You can still come and take part, and if you miss the sessions because of school, you can do them after as they save to the channel.

Joe Wicks backstage at BBC Children in Need's 2019 Appeal night at Elstree Studios on November 15, 2019 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

“I hope you’ve enjoyed it for 13 weeks, its a lot of exercise and I hope you all feel stronger.”

The PE sessions have proved hugely popular and Wicks’ YouTube page has over two million subscribers.

But as well as keeping the country’s children active during this unusual time, the dad-of-two has also been raising money for charity.

He revealed via Instagram earlier this month he had raised £500,000 for the NHS.

Posting on the site, he wrote: “We did it. We’ve now raised £500,000 for @nhscharitiestogether from the sales of the PE with Joe T-shirts and all of the youtube ad revenue on all 55 #pewithjoe workouts.

“This is just fantastic and something I never planned on doing when I had the idea for PE with Joe.”

If you want to take part in PE With Joe, visit his YouTube page where you can find past sessions and tune in with a live one from 9am each morning this week, and Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from next week.