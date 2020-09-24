Joe Wicks Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amid Latest Coronavirus Restrictions

Joe Wicks has candidly opened up about his mental health, admitting he had been “really struggling” after Boris Johnson announced the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Joe – aka The Body Coach – recorded a video for his Instagram followers where he admitted recent events were “really starting to take effect on my mental health”.

He said that he hoped by speaking out he would be able to help others people who are feeling the same to “know that’s OK”.

“Now this is really starting to take effect on my mental health, it’s bringing me down,” Joe said. “I’m finding it confusing, I can’t comprehend where the end is.

“I’m finding it hard to be optimistic. That feeling of powerlessness, confusion, it’s a hard feeling to deal with. With the realisation that this isn’t just going to go away tomorrow, it’s really getting me down.”

He continued: “The one thing I love more than anything is being connected with community. My mum, my dad, my grandparents, my family and friends, I love being around people. This is disconnecting me from my work colleagues. I understand why but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“I’m personally getting sensitive about other people. When I start thinking about all the people that are going to be affected. Knowing that small businesses are going to go under.

“I’m finding it very hard to be motivated to film workouts and do anything.”

Joe Wicks' PE classes kept the nation exercising while in lockdown (Photo: Joe Wicks) More

Joe, who kept the nation moving in lockdown with his daily PE With Joe classes on YouTube, also underlined the importance of exercise for improving your mental state, urging people not to neglect their physical health.

“You have to fight against that want and need just to do nothing and just be sad and unhappy,” he said. “Because you can change the way you feel through exercise, so really, really turn to fitness right now more than ever.”

After being inundated with supportive messages from friends, family, celebrity names, and other followers, Joe said he was feeling much more positive.

“It’s completely changed my state of mind today,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ve felt much more understood, connected, more optimistic and positive, so thank you.

“Tomorrow will be a better day.”

Joe previously raised nearly £600,000 for the NHS during the pandemic, with the ad revenue and merchandise from his online classes.

He called his classes his “proudest achievement” and has since returned on a handful of occasions to host some reunion workout sessions.

Useful websites and helplines

Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.

Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.

The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.