Joe Wicks 'absolutely broken' after completing 24-hour exercise marathon

Joe Wicks has said he is “absolutely broken” after completing a gruelling 24-hour exercise marathon for Children In Need.

The fitness guru, aka The Body Coach, worked out from Thursday morning to Friday morning – not even pausing to sleep – and has raised over one and a half million pounds.

He completed the challenge shortly before 9.30am on Friday and celebrated with a lap of honour, saying he felt “so full of adrenalin”.

He later posted a message on Twitter thanking fans for all of their support.

OMG we did it 🎉 What an incredible 24 hours 🥵 I’m absolutely broken but we raised an unbelievable amount of money for @BBCCiN and we’re going to help so many people 💛 THANK YOU to everyone that donated or sent me a message. I could not have done this without you ❤️ @BBCRadio2 pic.twitter.com/lyl85qo9Qf — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) November 13, 2020

Over the 24 hours, Wicks worked out in a variety of ways, doing everything from cycling to yoga, as well as his signature high-intensity workouts.

He was cheered on along the way by celebrity guests such as Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Mel C, Sam Smith and Louis Theroux, who sent him messages, chatted to him and even exercised with him.

Wicks - whose star has continued to rise since he became “the nation’s PE teacher” amid the coronavirus lockdown - had previously expressed fears about how draining the task would be, and admitted he thought he would get emotional.

“I’ll probably end up, at some point, bursting into tears,” he told the PA news agency when the exercise marathon was announced last month.

