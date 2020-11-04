'Dancing On Ice' star Joe-Warren Plant cancels training due to knee injury

Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant is set to compete in Dancing On Ice in the new year. (ITV)

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant admitted he is “gutted” after being forced to cancel his training Dancing On Ice due to a knee injury.

The 18-year-old actor – who has played Jacob Gallagher in the ITV soap for 10 years – had hoped his ongoing knee injury would not get in the way of him taking part in the skating contest, but admitted he needed to rest if he wanted to take part in the show.

Plant wrote on Instagram: “Absolutely gutted..... So we had to cancel today’s training session due to my ongoing knee injury!

Read more: 'Dancing on Ice' 2021 line-up complete

“It’s unbelievably frustrating as I really felt like it had healed! I’m not one to give up when I feel a little bit of pain and I was willing to carry on but it’s important for me to take a step back, not get too carried away with it and take it easy.”

He quipped: “Kneed to get this under control...”

The soap star - who is partnered with professional skater Vanessa Bauer - previously admitted he had had problems with his knee for months, but it had not yet affected training.

Bauer revealed: “Joe has got patellar tendonitis and although it hasn’t hurt AT ALL since on Dancing On Ice [training began], it flared up again yesterday when we just crossed the street!

View photos Joe-Warren Plant joined Emmerdale as Jacob Gallagher when he was just eight. (Getty Images) More

“It’s especially annoying because he’s just nailed the basics and we’ve had too much fun trying out some cool new tricks!”

Read more: 'Dancing on Ice' 2021 professional line-up unveiled

She added: “Hopefully we’ll be back soon enough.”

The show begins in January with celebrities performing live on the ice for the viewers votes.

Plant will compete against comedian Rufus Hound, musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass, actress Denise Van Outen, Corrie’s Faye Brookes, popstar Jason Donovan, singer Sonny Jay, WAG Rebekah Vardy, Olympian Graham Bell, athlete Colin Jackson CBE, rapper Lady Leshurr and TOWIE star Billie Shepherd.

Watch: John Barrowman discuss returning as a judge to Dancing On Ice