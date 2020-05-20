Joe Swash shares emotional post after death of grandmother who he couldn't say goodbye to

Joe Swash attends The Childline Ball 2018 at Old Billingsgate on September 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Joe Swash has revealed the death of his grandmother Frances in a heartbreaking Instagram post sharing that he wasn't able to say goodbye to her due to restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus.

The Dancing on Ice winner posted a picture of himself and his relative, who holds his youngest son Rex in the snap.

Publishing to Instagram, Swash, 38, wrote: "Goodnight Nanny Fran. Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye."

The father-of-two added that she would be "watching down" on himself and their family "forever more".

Swash went on to say it was "excruciating and cruel" that many people haven't been able to say goodbye to their loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic which has seen limits on hospital visits and restrictions on funeral attendees.

"Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation," he posted. "Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved ones side. Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It’s excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way."

The former EastEnders actor did not disclose the cause of death.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

His girlfriend Stacey Solomon also shared a tribute, writing on her Instagram stories: "We love you to the moon and back."

Solomon, 30, had announced on Wednesday morning that she would be stepping back from social media ahead of posting the tribute. It comes as she also took time away from social media earlier in May, leading to speculation that she had split from Swash.

The mother-of-three vehemently denied any relationship struggles as she told her followers: "Some things aren't mine to share."