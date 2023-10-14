Joe Schmidt’s intimate knowledge of Ireland is New Zealand’s trump card

Ireland dispute that Joe Schmdit's long, successful association with them gives him the inside track for Saturday's quarter-final - Getty Images/Craig Mercer

An “interesting subplot” to the match was how Simon Easterby, Ireland’s assistant coach, labelled it. That is putting it mildly.

When Ireland face off against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday night, for the chance to advance to their first ever Rugby World Cup semi-final, they will not just be taking on the three-time world champions at the Stade de France, they will be taking on their old coach, a man who knows Ireland and Irish rugby better than almost anyone.

Joe Schmidt, the Kiwi who took Ireland to No 1 in the world before that seemed like a normal thing, who masterminded Ireland’s first ever victory over the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016 before Ireland beating the All Blacks seemed like a normal thing, who won three Six Nations titles in six years, will be sitting in New Zealand’s coaching box in Paris. And it is fair to say the “Schmidt factor” has been a hot topic of debate in Ireland this week.

To what extent can the 58-year-old make a difference to the outcome of Saturday’s mega-match? It is a question which has been put to pretty much every current and former player and coach from either country since the quarter-final draw was finalised.

Schmidt had the better of three matches against Steve Hansen's All Blacks until New Zealand bit back with a vengeance in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final - Getty Images/Paul Walsh

Opinions vary. Former Ireland international Dan Leavy told the Rugby Weekly Extra podcast it was a “big advantage” for New Zealand. “Schmidt knows exactly how Ireland play, what they try to do,” Leavy said. “He will have them unbelievably well drilled. He will put up player profiles and have little notes on what they do, who carries, where they’re vulnerable and stuff like that. And the fact that they have three or four days extra [to prepare for the game] means they’ll really know their Top Trumps.”

Ireland’s current players, perhaps unsurprisingly, played down Schmidt’s possible influence. “Joe knows us well, we know him well,” admitted Johnny Sexton. “But Joe doesn’t get to make any tackles or run any lines at the weekend.” Keith Earls agreed with his captain. “We’re a completely different squad,” Earls added. “Joe probably knows things about individuals but, again, we’ve all changed our habits under this coaching staff and we genuinely don’t use any of the habits that Joe taught us.”

Both things can be true. Schmidt’s intimate knowledge of Ireland is probably a help to New Zealand. Personnel-wise they still resemble the team who were dumped out by New Zealand in his final match in Japan four years ago. Schmidt will no doubt have devised some clever starter plays and set-piece strike moves to test his former charges.

But style-wise, mentality-wise, as Earls said, this Ireland team have long since moved on. On the pitch, there has been a change in emphasis; more ball-in-hand, 15-man focused. Off it, the culture has improved beyond all recognition.

Four years is a long time in international rugby and Ireland believe they are unrecognisable from four years ago, meaning Schmidt has no special insight - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

It was noticeable right from Farrell’s first training session in Portugal in January of 2020. Small things. Ireland’s players warming up with music; Mike Catt turning up with American footballs to test different skills; Farrell announcing his team to face Scotland in the opening match of that year’s Six Nations on the Tuesday rather than the Thursday, as if to say ‘I’m not stressing about the opposition knowing my team early’. He did the same this week, bringing his team announcement for Saturday’s game forward by 24 hours as it suited Ireland’s travel plans. Schmidt used to guard his team-sheet religiously until the Thursday, enacting the equivalent of the Spanish Inquisition if it leaked early.

Such changes can be dismissed as gimmicky. And indeed they were after an underwhelming start to the 2020 Six Nations. “The soft skills of team announcements on Tuesdays and playing music at training will not fix this team’s problems,” wrote the former Scotland head coach Matt Williams in his Irish Times column. “I’m prepared to give Andy Farrell time but the early signs are not positive. He has never been a head coach before and it shows.”

Farrell persevered. In fact, for a two-time rugby league Man of Steel, the Englishman has shown an excellent appreciation of the soft skills required to foster a healthy team atmosphere. He brought in former Irish boxing guru Gary Keegan, who assisted Katie Taylor in her rise to world domination, specifically to address this area. It has paid dividends.

Schmidt’s control freakery used to be legendary. By the end of 2019 Ireland’s players were fearful of turning up in camp, fearful of the Monday morning review sessions. “I’d be counting every bump on the driveway into Carton House because I was going to a place that could be very stressful,” Andrew Porter admitted earlier this year. Ireland’s players seem altogether less anxious, less stressed these days.

Farrell and Irish rugby as a whole still owe a huge debt to their former boss. But it was interesting in Friday’s Ireland press conference that Mike Catt was ambushed by a TVNZ reporter asking whether Ireland had a team photographer at All Blacks training on Thursday during the allotted 15 minutes ‘vision’ section. Coincidence? Ireland used to be paranoid about such things, back when Schmidt was in charge. The fact they are not any more is perhaps the most persuasive argument that they can break their quarter-final curse this time around.

