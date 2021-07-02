Joe Salisbury relishing Andy Murray pairing at Tokyo Olympics but wants Wimbledon title first

(Getty Images for LTA)

Joe Salisbury is relishing partnering up with Andy Murray in Tokyo but has set his sights on the Wimbledon title first with regular playing partner Rajeev Ram.

The 29-year-old Londoner is arguably the Briton best placed for a Wimbledon title this year as the No6 seed in the men’s doubles but knows the greater spotlight will be on his pairing with Murray at the Olympics.

Salisbury was effectively given the option to pick his playing partner and opted for Andy over doubles specialist brother Jamie.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, it was a tough decision,” said Salisbury, who overlooked the older Murray brother essentially because they are both left-handers – not necessarily an ideal combination in doubles.

“For me, it was between Neal Skupski and Andy. In the end, I decided that I would love to play with Andy. It’s an incredible opportunity and experience to play with him for probably his last Olympics. And it might be the only chance I get to play with him.

“Obviously, he’s an incredible player. I know he’s up for it and wanting to get it all to try to get a medal and win the doubles.”

Murray is a two-time Olympic champion in the singles and, while entered into the singles draw, knows his best chance for another medal in Tokyo realistically lies in the doubles.

And it could bring Salisbury into competition with regular playing partner Ram, who is teaming up with Frances Tiafoe in Japan. Salisbury and Ram begin their bid for a first Wimbledon title against Laslo Dere and Gianluca Mager on Saturday.

Salisbury has recently bought a home 10 minutes walk away from the All England Club but is instead in the player bubble commuting in from Westminster every day to play.

He goes into the tournament in good form having reached the final at Eastbourne and won the mixed doubles at the French Open.

“But there’s something different about your home Slam,” he said, “particularly as it’s been such a long time since we played there. It’s my favourite tournament so it’s the easiest one to get up for.”

