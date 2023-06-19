Joe Root's reverse scoops kicked off the most dazzling hour of batting I've seen in 480 Tests

Root sent one reverse ramp for six and another for four in the second over of the day - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

When Joe Root tried to reverse-ramp the first ball of day four, delivered at appreciable pace by Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, it was the dot-ball of the century.

Some old-timers like WG Grace and Sir Jack Hobbs would have faced 200,000 balls without ever playing that shot. But thousands of young cricketers will be trying it now, either to the first ball of a day or their innings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Madness. This was the reaction of many spectators, from expert pundits to people who take no interest in cricket until the Ashes light up every summer in four, both to Root’s opening gambit and to his dazzling counterattack as a whole. Teams have been known to meander aimlessly through the third innings of a Test; England hit 101 runs in the first 14.3 overs of day four, the most dazzling opening hour of batting in my observation, in person, of 480-odd Tests (this epic is the 2507th).

Mad? Or unfamiliar in the context of what has occurred in the last three hundred years of cricket’s evolution? I will argue that four major points add up to it being logical.

The first and broadest point is that bowlers have never let a batsman bat, they have always tried to get him out save in exceptional circumstances. So why should batsmen let a bowler bowl?

The second point is that England were reacting logically to Australia’s field. When Australia here have posted their fielders around the boundary, England’s batsmen have looked for and taken singles. Root was reacting to three slips and a gully, and no third man: plenty of scope for boundaries, as he himself has explained in defending his special shot.

Good morning to you too Joe Root ☕😅 pic.twitter.com/tQvApxqHdF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

The third point in favour of Root’s shot-selection is the predictability of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. They have bowled thousands of first-class overs and know exactly where the ball is going - as does the batsman, almost all of the time. It is going to be just outside off stump, and on a length where the likelihood is that it will go over the stumps if it does happen to be straight.

Young boys and girls have to factor in this predictability when they consider reverse-ramping the first ball of a day or innings. It might not be bouncing over the stumps; it might even be straight. And Root, of course, ceased to try the stroke once Cummins bowled a fuller length and brought out the inswinger which castled Ollie Pope.

The fourth point in favour of the daring innovations by England in general and Root in particular is that Australia were on the defensive by the time their potential match-winner Nathan Lyon came on for the 22nd over of England’s second innings. Harry Brook used his feet superbly to go right back in his crease or play forwards, and kept both of them down on the pedal by scoring 13 off Lyon’s first over of the day.

For the rest of England’s riotous innings Lyon made do with only one close-catcher, either slip of short-leg. Re-wind to the first Test at Edgbaston in the 2019 series when England tried to block in their second innings with close-catchers all round the bat - and Lyon finished with six wickets for 49.

Story continues

And ultra-aggression, in modern times, has always been the way for England to go against Australia. Ian Botham in 1981, and to some extent in 1985 and 1986-7 as well; Andrew Flintoff in 2005, and the rest of that team that thrashed 407 on the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston; and Michael Vaughan’s three centuries in 2002-3 which first challenged Australia’s age-old domination. What would have been logical, and not simply in hindsight, would have been for Brook to maintain the assault on Lyon, while Root worked the ball around or attacked the seamers at the other end. Brook had already showed that he is a supreme talent against spin, both in the Pakistan series last winter and in the first over of Lyon’s spell on day four, thanks to the speed of his footwork and hands. Root had seized the initiative, plundering Boland for 26 off two overs, and had already throttled back while letting Brook contribute 36 to their 50-run partnership.

Would England have scored more in their second innings if they had played in traditional fashion, with straight bats? It is debatable. For certain though, Australia would have been far, far happier if they had.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.