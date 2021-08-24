Joe Root Vows to Stay Away From Verbal Conversation Ahead of 3rd Test Against India, Wants His Team to Stay Away From Distraction

After a massive defeat of 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test against India, Joe Root seems to have learned his lessons and has vowed to stay away from verbal altercations. Ahead of the third Test between India and England, Furthermore, the English captain said that he wants his team to dish out the best version of themselves for the third Test match. The English captain even explained that the team cannot get drawn into everything. The third Test match will begin on August 25, 2021, at Headingley. Ajinkya Rahane Takes a Sly Dig at Critics Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021, Says ‘Happy People are Talking About me’.

"There's the theatre and everything else surrounding the game. We've got to make sure that we play the game how we want to play and we look after that as best as we can, and not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not honest," he said. Joe Root also said that the Indian team will play the way they wish to but the English team needs to be the best version of themselves. He also admitted that his team committed tactical blunders and even he could have managed a few things differently as a captain.

With three games in hand, the English team is waiting to come back into the series. The England team has a few changes right before the test match. Mark Wood has been ruled out of the match. Even opener Dominic Sibley has been ousted from the third test. Haseeb Hameed could be the one who could be stepping into the shoes of the opener alongside Rory Burns.

