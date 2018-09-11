Joe Root and Virat Kohli pay tribute to James Anderson after record-breaking antics

With a skip and a flourish and a tilt of the middle stump, it was all over. The last wicket of the day, the last wicket of the Test and the last wicket of the English international summer was also James Anderson’s 564th, taking him past Glenn McGrath as the most prolific fast bowler in history. And after his achievement two current captains, and one former captain, lined up to pay tribute.

“What Jimmy has achieved and what he’s capable of achieving still is astounding,” said Joe Root. “The most exciting thing is he’s probably bowling at his best. For him to have taken as many wickets as he has, chasing the big spinners, is a phenomenal effort.”

Only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble now lie ahead of Anderson in the all-time standings. Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) are probably out of reach for the 36-year-old Anderson, but Anil Kumble (619) could yet be caught. And with winter tours of Sri Lanka and the West Indies ahead of next summer’s Ashes, Root said managing Anderson’s workload would be the critical factor.

“The most important thing is that we do everything we can to prolong his career and give him opportunities to chase those guys down,” Root said. “Hopefully there’s a number of series in the future where he’s leading the attack and terrorising batsmen.” Nevertheless, Root’s decision to bowl Anderson unchanged for 14 overs either side of tea suggested a certain reliance. “Good luck trying to get the ball off him,” he said afterwards.

From Virat Kohli, the best batsman of the series and the only member of India’s top order not to fall to him this summer, there was appreciation of a duel that has lit up the summer. “It’s been fun,” he said of their battle. “It’s been very competitive, but in the right way. A word here and there, but it’s been sarcastic.

Story Continues

Read more

As Test series go, it's been a riot of fun - but don't overthink it

“As a cricketer, you want to be pushed, you want to be tested, and guys like him test you all the time. That’s why he stands at the top of the fast bowlers’ leaderboard. He has a keen eye for figuring out faults, and he can bowl accordingly. He deserves what he achieved today, because he’s worked hard for it. He’s been relentless and patient over so many years.”

Yet the last word should probably go to the departing Alastair Cook, who took the field for the 130th and last time with Anderson, and took 39 catches off his bowling. “To know I’ll never stand at slip and drop another catch off them is sad,” he said. “We’ve lived in each other’s pockets for 12 years.

“You almost take it for granted that he’s going to hit a length. When the game was tight, he didn’t miss his length once. I can’t describe what Jimmy must go through to do what he does. He's the best cricketer England have ever produced. He’s an absolute freak.”