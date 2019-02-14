Joe Root: Shannon Gabriel reveals homophobic comment he made to England captain, apologises and says he assumed it was 'sporting banter'

Shannon Gabriel has revealed what was said on the pitch between Joe Root and himself.

The 30-year-old had accepted a charge for breaching the International Cricket Council's code of conduct after comments during the third test against England in St Lucia.

As a result Gabriel has been banned for the first four one-day internationals against England that begin next week.

Root drew widespread praise for his reaction to Gabriel with the fast bowler now offering an "unreserved apology" for his actions.

"To my team-mates and members of the England team, especially their captain Joe Root, I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which in the context of on-the-field rivalry, I assumed it was inoffensive picong [a friendly West Indian heckle] and sporting banter," he said in a statement.

"I know now that it was offensive and for that I am deeply sorry."

He added: "The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England's captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar.

"I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: 'Why are you smiling? Do you like boys?' His response, which was picked up by the microphone was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay'.

"I then responded: 'I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me'."

Gabriel also revealed that he and Root have since cleared the air following the conclusion of the third Test.

"Joe Root and I have since spoken and I am comforted by the fact that there are no hard feelings between us," he added.

The incident occurred during the third Test (Getty)

"I think it's fair to say that neither of us ever expected the issue to escalate to the point that it has.

"Nonetheless, I embrace this as a learning experience and as an opportunity for myself and all athletes to recognise the need for sensitivity and respect in their interactions with all."