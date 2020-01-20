Joe Root revels in complete win after England take series lead

Successive wins see England 2-1 up in the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy with one match to play. But even though they were thrashings that required the fifth day, they were both very different.

Victory in the second Test at Newlands by 189 runs came with just 50 balls to spare and started with something of a fitful first innings of 269 that could have been much greater.

Here, at St George’s Park, success by an innings and 53 runs – the first by an innings overseas since England against Australia at Sydney in 2011 – was comprehensive from start to finish. Everything, from the score of 499 to set the game up and the sharing around of wickets hinted at something more sustainable to take beyond Johannesburg this Friday in the final Test.

“I thought it was a brilliant template for us moving forward as a team,” beamed Joe Root. “Big first innings runs and then we really drove the game from that point onwards.”

The England captain, himself an unlikely contributor with four of the 10 second innings wickets – four for 87, now, career-best figures for him – was full of praise for all who helped England to a 150th away win in their 500th away Test.

“Brilliant start by two young openers getting us 70-odd for none, I thought that was brilliant. And another fine partnership with Ollie and Stokes, who just continues the magnificent form he’s been in from the start of the summer. Which is obviously great to see.

“But seeing another two youngsters this game really step up to the plate and make massive contributions is exactly what we’re after at the minute in terms of our development as a team, moving forward, and fills the whole group with huge amounts of confidence.”

One of those youngsters, Ollie Pope, was sat to the right of Root during his post-match press conference. Pope, one of four players 24 or under in the XI, became only the sixth player in Test history to score a century – a maiden effort of 135 not out – and take six catches in the same match. In every sense, he looked comfortable at this level

Root was not worried about making Pope uncomfortable: first singing his praises and then challenging the Surrey batsman to build on the milestone immediately.

“I think he’s a wonderful player, I really do,” said Root. “I think he’s smart, he reads the game very well, reads situations very well and we’ve already seen that on this trip in his short international career.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that he’s sat here with a hundred under his belt already, and I want to see another couple at least throughout this winter because he’s more than capable of going on and breaking a number of records for England.”

Pope was typically measured in response: “I don’t really go into games thinking I need a century this game.I try to go in small steps, if I can get to 30 then great. Then I back my technique and my mental side to kick on. If I can get another couple of centuries this winter that would be awesome but the first target for me is to get to 30.”

The only moment England were not in complete control was during a 10th wicket partnership between Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson. Both dealt out some lusty blows to rattle off a 10th wicket partnership of 99 which was only ended by a run out from Sam Curran.

Root, rounding on a hopeful five-wicket haul, was fleeced for 28 runs in his final over by Maharaj and ended up taking himself off. That five-wicket haul, will have to wait.

“It was in league cricket I think playing for Sheffield Collegiate. I think I got eight-for,” answered Root as to when he last took five in a match of any kind. That was August 2011 against Castleford in the Yorkshire Premier League. “I’ve been a long way off that for a long time, so it would have been nice to get it today but I’m not really bothered to be fair. For us to win in the manner that we have done this week has just been amazing. Hopefully I don’t have to play as much of a significant role any time soon!”

Meanwhile South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted Friday’s game at the Wanderers could be his last home Test match.

England are 2-1 up with one Test to play (REUTERS)

He has been in his post since August 2016 but has struggled for form under the weight of bigger issues above his head in Cricket South Africa. He is averaging just 18.83 this series and there are calls for him to stand down. At 35 years of age, and with 64 caps in this format, his end is on the horizon.

“I have committed until the T20 World Cup,” said du Plessis. “There isn’t a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible. Afterwards there is quite a big gap.

“I have said before, there is an opportunity to release some of the captaincy. Two Test matches in the West Indies (July) and the rest of the year is white-ball stuff. Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won’t see me.

“That’s a decision I will make then. For me now it’s to be as strong as possible.”

Root did not wish to be drawn on the issues in the opponent’s camp but did reserve special praise for du Plessis.

“Faf is a fantastic leader, a very good captain and a fine player. We have to make sure we continue respecting how good a side they are, how good their individuals are and how many match-winners they have.”

England will leave for Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning and train at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, on Wednesday ahead of the Friday start.

As well as seeing how Mark Wood pulls up after he bowled 27.5 overs in his first Test match in 11 months, the Root and the management will keep tabs on Jofra Archer’s progression. He bowled on the outfield during the breaks in this match. With one of the quickest surfaces in world cricket up next, England are keen to line-up Archer alongside Wood to exploit those conditions and seal a 3-1 win in style.