Joe Root returns as Brendon McCullum names first squad as England ODI coach

Root has not played an ODI since England’s shambolic 2023 World Cup campaign - Gareth Copley/Getty Images AsiaPac

Joe Root has returned to England’s one-day international side for the Champions Trophy in Brendon McCullum’s first squad as the side’s all-format coach.

Root has not played white-ball cricket for England since the disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign. But he will slot straight back into his old ODI role as No 3 for the matches in India, which begin on February 6, and the subsequent Champions Trophy campaign.

The tournament will be England’s first white-ball event since winning just three out of 12 matches against Test opponents across the 2023 World Cup and this year’s T20 World Cup.

England Test captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of selection as he continues to be assessed following a left-hamstring injury sustained while bowling during the third Test against New Zealand earlier this month.

Ben Stokes misses out due to the hamstring injury he sustained in New Zealand - Andrew Cornaga/AP

Surrey all-rounders Will Jacks – who had been standing in for Root as ODI No 3 – and Sam Curran are other notable absences. The pair were also omitted from the five-game Twenty20 series in India, which begins on January 22.

Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed is the only player named only in the T20 squad, with England otherwise retaining the same cricketers across both white-ball formats. Root, who has not played an international in the format for six years, does not feature in the T20s.

Remarkably, the fixtures for the Champions Trophy – expected to begin around February 19 – have still yet to be officially confirmed. The delay has partly been caused by India’s refusal to play in Pakistan during the tournament. India’s matches will now be played in a neutral venue – most likely in the United Arab Emirates, although Sri Lanka is considered an outside contender.