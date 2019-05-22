England talisman Joe Root heaps praise on new boy Jofra Archer: 'He is capable of special things'

Joe Root has praised Jofra Archer’s ability to do ‘special things’ ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Sport at England’s World Cup kit launch, the England Test captain has tipped the Barbados-born Archer to do well at this summer’s tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He only made his England debuts this month; a one-day international against Ireland and a T20 international against Pakistan.

Joe Root believes Jofra Archer will get better for England as time progresses. (Credit: Getty)

But Root believes it is Archer’s ‘x-factor’ which will see him break onto the World Cup scene.

Root explained: “Jofra has come in, he has impressed, he bowls with high pace, he's an exciting young cricketer that is capable of doing special things.

“Hopefully he gets a chance to do that and take his opportunity, have a real impact on this squad and add to it.

“I think we have to remember he’s still inexperienced and that he will get better and better in time, but you look at the way he has played in IPL cricket, in the Big Bash and in major tournaments.

“He’s been able to put in some really good performances, so there is no reason why he can’t do it here, in England, in conditions that he’s played a lot of cricket in for Sussex. So yeah he’s more than capable of doing some special things for sure.”

READ MORE: Eoin Morgan - 'No regrets' over Jofra Archer selection as England target glory

Archer’s inclusion means there is no room for David Willey, who was initially named in the provisional squad.

Having spoken his Yorkshire team-mate, Root knows missing out on the World Cup will be tough to take for the 29-year-old shorter-form specialist.

The 28 year old said: “For David Willey I’m sure he absolutely gutted. We spoke very briefly today.

“He’s the ultimate professional and is desperate for the rest of the guys to do well. We all know we have his full support and he has ours in return.”

Archer has made the England squad for the World Cup starting later this month. (Credit: Getty Images)

Story continues

Root, who has played 132 ODIs for England, believes the hosts are in good shape ahead of the tournament, following a 4-0 series win over Pakistan.

He added: “We’ve given ourselves the best possible chance now to be at the best possible point in terms of preparation that we can be and have ever been going into a World Cup, which is testament to how hard the guys have worked and how good the skill level is and where we are as a side.

“When you look at it like that it is a very exciting time to be part of an England cricket team.

“A lot of the guys now, if they are anything like me, will be desperate to get the tournament started and get our teeth into what is going to be a very exciting few weeks of cricket.”

“We don’t rely on one or two players. It is across the board a very talented squad that can offer different things at different times. When you put that all together it does feel like you’ve prepared well and that we have done some really good things, some really important things coming into the tournament.”

England kick off the World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on May 30.

Featured from our writers: