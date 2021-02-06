Joe Root First to Score Double Century in 100th Test

IANS
·2 min read

Joe Root became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test when the England captain reached the milestone in the second session of the second day in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The previous best score in the 100th Test belonged to former Pakistan batsman Inzamam ul Haq who hit 184, also against India in Bengaluru in 2005.

Root reached his double ton with a six over long-on off the bowling of R Ashwin.

This was Root's fifth double century and he is joint second among England players to have hit most double tons. Former teammate and England Test skipper Alastair Cook also has five double centuries. Wally Hammond has seven.

Root is also only the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test.

Colin Cowdrey (104 vs Australia in 1968), Javed Miandad (145 vs India in 1989), Gordon Greenidge (149 vs England in 1990), Alec Stewart (105 vs West Indies in 2000), Inzamam ul Haq (184 vs India in 2005), Ricky Ponting (120 and 143 not out vs South Africa in 2006), Graeme Smith (131 vs England in 2012) and Hashim Amla (134 vs Sri Lanka in 2017) have earlier scored centuries in their 100th Test.

Root is also only the third cricketer to play both his first and 100th Test match in the same country he was touring.

Root had made his debut in Nagpur in 2012 when England won the series 2-1. Kapil Dev of India and Carl Hooper of West Indies are the other two cricketers to have done so.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Joe Root First to Score Double Century in 100th Test1st Test: Double Hundred for Joe Root, England 454/4 at Tea . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Lowry and Siakam thrive, while NBA bungles COVID protocols

    Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points as the Raptors beat the Nets in a game mired by the NBA's handling of Kevin Durant.

  • Kevin Durant enters game late, exits early amid COVID-19 protocol confusion

    Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.

  • Third-period surge lifts Bruins past Flyers

    Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

  • Marcell Ozuna returns to Braves on four-year, $64 million deal

    The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.

  • LaMelo Ball's first career 30-point game sets Hornets record

    Ball now leads all NBA rookies in points, assists and rebounds.

  • Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid involved in multi-vehicle crash that injured 2 children

    Britt Reid hit a stranded car on an entrance ramp near the Chiefs' facility.

  • Siakam has 33 points as Raptors beat Nets for third straight win

    Pascal Siakam had a season-high 33 points and added 11 rebounds to lift the Toronto Raptors 123-117 over the star-studded Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Trevor Bauer signs monster 3-year deal with defending champion Dodgers

    The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.

  • Tom Brady's leaked email about Peyton Manning seems prescient now

    When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.

  • How Patrick Mahomes compares to other sports legends at this stage of his career

    At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • LeBron James blasts NBA's plan to hold All-Star Game: 'Kind of a slap in the face'

    James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.

  • Hockey Canada cancels spring championships due to COVID-19 for second straight year

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs-Buccaneers preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Best of the best impressed: 'Brady is the gold standard'

    Ahead of his 10th Super Bowl appearance, The Associated Press asked the best of the best — eight current and former champions from seven sports — what impressed them most about Tom Brady. Just what he needed: more testimonials. Any club with the likes of Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Wayne Gretzky in the ranks is bound to be exclusive. Its members talk about Brady much the same way the rest of us do. None spilled trade secrets or praised his foot speed. A few pointed wistfully to his longevity or marveled at how he moved the NFL’s centre of gravity from New England to Tampa Bay in the middle of a pandemic without skipping a beat. Most mentioned the same qualities — intelligence, leadership, competitiveness — that fans and foes alike attached to Brady a long time ago. But there was an interesting sidelight: All of them saw their own strengths reflected in Brady, especially those still playing and close in age to the 43-year-old quarterback. (The full responses, lightly edited and accompanied by career highlights and notes, are below.) So LeBron James, 36, zeroed in on Brady’s mileage-doesn’t-matter mantra, which dovetails nicely with his own. Manny Pacquiao, an unstinting gym rat at 42, expressed awe at Brady’s devotion to staying in shape. Williams, 39, swears she saw Brady’s eye-of-the-tiger gleam while watching his very first Super Bowl 20 years ago, marking him, like her, as a big-game competitor for decades to come. Gretzky, 60, went even further back, convinced that Brady turned his love for the game as a kid into a blueprint that would enable him to play on into his 40s. And even Jordan, who turns 58 next week and scrupulously avoided speaking publicly about rivals for most of that time, sent a response, albeit a brief one. He chose to highlight Brady’s “unrelenting drive,” a subject he knows something about. Not every athlete contacted — looking at you, Tiger Woods — replied. James’ response came via his “Goat talk” Instagram post. Williams’ answer came from a news conference at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she made a point of stopping on her way out to tell AP Asia-Pacific Sports Editor John Pye that she was happy to get the question. On the flip side, baseball great Derek Jeter said through a spokesman, “We have received a few of these requests over the last week. Mr. Jeter has deferred to allow others a chance to speak about Mr. Brady.” OK, then. Without further ado: — MICHAEL JORDAN (Played 15 seasons in NBA … Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, six-time NBA champion, six-time finals MVP, five-time league MVP, two-time Olympic gold medallist , NCAA champion) “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and to me, his intelligence and sheer determination to win are off the charts. That unrelenting drive is what truly sets him apart from anyone else in the game.” — LeBRON JAMES (Currently playing 18th season in NBA … Four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, two-time Olympic gold medallist ) “(Brady’s appearance) lets me know and lets both of us know that we can still play this game at a high level. No matter how many miles, how many games. No matter how many doubters. No matter the statistics in our prospective professions at our age, we can still dominate our sport. “And also, we can bring together groups that we may not have been around for a long period of time. And just our professionalism … We gravitate toward people who gravitate toward us because we have one common goal, and that’s to win and win at the highest level.” — SERENA WILLIAMS (Turned pro in 1995 … 23 Grand Slam singles titles, most by any player in the Open Era … Four-time Olympic gold medallist in singles and doubles … She and older sister Venus purchased a small ownership in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2009) “The guy is a champion, and I’ve said it since he beat Kurt Warner back in, I want to say -- what was that, 2000 (actually 2001)? It was that crazy Super Bowl. He was the underdog and they beat the Rams. Clearly I’m a football fan (laughing) … and I always thought, ‘This guy is impressive.’ … To do what he’s done outside of New England and to come into Tampa, I mean, he just should have came to the Dolphins, really. Seriously, Tom, what were you thinking? … “I was actually talking about (Brady’s leadership) the other day after watching the game. I said, ’It must be so inspiring to be either a wide receiver or a lineman for him … or just on the team in general, because it’s like, ‘This guy has won so many rings, he obviously knows what to do.’ And to have that inspiration, they must be so fired up for every game. Especially the post-season, they must be like, ’Oh, my God, this is our chance, we’re with the greatest. …” — MANNY PACQUIAO (Turned pro in 1995 … only eight-division world champion in boxing history … member of the Senate in the Philippines) “Tom Brady is an inspiration to me. We are both in our forties, competing in sports that are dangerous and physically and mentally demanding. But that may be where the comparison ends. What he has accomplished, and is still accomplishing at his age is beyond anything I can remember. “In 2019, I became the oldest fighter to win a welterweight world title. It was HARD. I was forty and knew … I could not cut one corner in training camp. Run that final mile, crunch that last set of sit-ups, rest even when you do not feel tired — it all has to be done. Tom Brady does that every day. He has no off-season. … That takes superhuman dedication and discipline … Tom Brady is always in the back of my mind during training camp and between fights. Because Tom Brady is the gold standard.” — WAYNE GRETZKY (Played 20 seasons in NHL and in WHA … Hockey Hall of Fame … Four-time Stanley Cup champion … Nine-time league MVP … still NHL’s leading career goal scorer and assist producer) “I don’t think it happens overnight. You start thinking about this at a young age, how much you love the game. So I’m sure that at a young age he loved it so much that he was very mature probably for a 23-, 24-year-old … making sure that his training habits, nutrition and diet were as good or better than anybody’s … Consequently, he’s done all the right things over 20 years to be able to sustain where he’s at both mentally and physically. ... That takes a lot of dedication and hard work, and ultimately we’re seeing the results at his age … “He’ll have a bad game, which we all do as athletes, and when you’re young, people say: ‘Well, he had a bad night, bad game, bad week. He’ll rebound.’ When you’re older, the first thing that people want to point to is, ‘Well, I think he had a bad game because he’s old.’ And for him, that’s not the case. When he has a tough night, which we all do, he bounces back even better the next week and everybody sort of says, ‘Well, OK, I guess he’s not that old.’ … I think the proof was that he won three road games in the playoffs, which in football is very difficult to do.” — JIMMIE JOHNSON (Competed in NASCAR for 18 years … Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion … Will be a 45-year-old rookie in IndyCar this season) “His leadership brought out the talent of others. He plays as a team and not an individual. … Being humble can help a person cut through layers of adversity, ego, and creates this ability to energize those around you with the same goals — it helps people pull in the same direction. What he has accomplished is a lesson for us all.” — LANCE ARMSTRONG (49 … Seven-time Tour de France champion; stripped of all titles in 2012) “He’s doing something we’ve never seen before. He’s playing one of the toughest games around and what is maybe his greatest strength has been his ability to keep a 43-year-old body as healthy as he has. This has nothing to do with genetics or luck. He must spend an incredible amount of time focusing on this: flexibility, mobility, pliability, and simply put, longevity. The world of sports has never seen anything like him and probably won’t for a very long time.” —- AP Sports Writers John Pye, Stephen Whyno, Jenna Fryer and Steven Wine contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Vegas returns from virus-related break, dominates Kings 5-2

    LAS VEGAS — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night. Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL's virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice. Hague opened the scoring 50 seconds in with the game's first shot. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault followed with goals 62 seconds apart later in the period. Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 4-0-0 after making 27 saves. Fleury has allowed just five goals in his first four starts of the season. Austin Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, while Dustin Brown scored his fourth, all on the power play. Goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Calvin Peterson combined to make 32 saves. Quick allowed Vegas’ first four goals. Vegas’ efficiency was off the charts in the first 20 minutes, as it scored three goals on four high-danger chances, nine shots on goal, and 11 scoring chances. The Golden Knights waited a little longer to attack in the second period, this time striking 95 seconds in. Karlsson took a two-line pass from Marchessault, waltzed into the zone, and beat Quick with a wrist shot that ended the night for Los Angeles’ starter on the first shot of the period. Later in the second, Glass welcomed Peterson to the game when he punched home a rebound during Vegas’ first power-play opportunity of the contest. Wagner and Brown scored their goals in the third period, ruining Fleury’s bid for back-to-back shutouts. WHAT’S NEXT? Vegas and Los Angeles close their two-game series at T-Mobile Arena in a matinee clash on Super Bowl Sunday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W,G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Who is Chiefs' Britt Reid? Assistant coach went from troubling history in Philly to his father Andy Reid's staff in K.C.

    Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.

  • NFL Players Guess 70's & 90's Items

    NFL players guess items from Tom Brady's childhood vs Patrick Mahomes' childhood.

  • Get $75 free when you place any bet on the big game, plus $25 if the coin flip is tails*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion ahead of the big game.

  • Jazz hit 26 3s, continue roll with 138-121 win over Hornets

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets tried switching on defence to slow down the NBA's top team. It didn't work. Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers and the Jazz set a franchise record with 26 3's as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 138-121 on Friday night for their 14th victory in 15 games. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who shot 52% from 3-point range and led by 26 in the second half. “They were playing small, so they were trying to switch and they were giving us open 3s in the corner,” Bogdanovic said. “Our point guards are doing a great job of finding all of us on the perimeter. But everything starts from our defence. If we guard we are able to run and shoot those transition 3s.” Said Jazz coach Quin Snyder: “We knew coming into the game that we’d see different defences on and off the ball, whether it be switching 1 through 5, blitzing, zone, and I think the biggest thing was we needed to be in attack mode and understand that we can still move the ball, we can still be unselfish.” The Jazz were certainly that, finishing with 32 assists. Rookie LaMelo Ball was terrific in the loss with a career-high 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets, who lost to both conference leaders this week following a three-game winning streak. Mitchell called Ball “the real deal.” “I'm not going to lie, I'm very impressed,” Mitchell said. “Not just his play-making ability and his competitiveness but his joy. I don't think I have ever not seen him smile throughout the game.” Added Bogdanovic: “He is great. He really hurt us with his pick-and-roll game. He has a bright future in the league.” Hornets coach James Borrego was most pleased that Ball didn't have any turnovers. “That’s big for us, we need that,” Borrego said. “When I see that ratio, good things are going to happen for us most times than not, no matter if the shots go in or not.” Gordon Hayward had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. The red-hot Jazz (18-5) entered the game with the NBA's best record and left no doubt about this one. Utah led by 15 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter behind Bogdanovic, who was 4 of 4 from 3-point range during one stretch, helping the Jazz build a 93-70 lead. The short-handed Hornets cut the lead to nine with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but Bogdanovic extinguished the rally with his sixth 3-pointer of the half with 1:18 left to push the lead to 13. TIP INS Jazz: Bench outscored Charlotte's 40-28. ... Had 32 assists. Hornets: With Terry Rozier returning from a two-game absence because of an ankle injury, Borrego went with an unusual starting lineup that included three points guards — Rozier, Devonte Graham and Ball. ... Starting forward P.J. Washington missed his second straight game with a foot injury. His status for Sunday's game vs. the Wizards is uncertain. GRAHAM'S INJURY Both teams lost key players to injuries. Charlotte’s Devonte Graham left the game in the second quarter with a strained groin and did not return, while Utah's Mike Conley developed tightness in his hamstring and only played 22 minutes. Neither coach gave an update on the status of their players after the game. KEPT CLAWING Borrego was pleased with his team's play despite the loss. “Shoot, we scored 121 points on one of the best defences we are going to see all year,” Borrego said. “They kept battling and fighting and we’ve just got to take that into the way we played there in the second half, just taking that into our next game.” UP NEXT Jazz: Visit the Pacers on Sunday. Hornets: Host the Wizards on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press