Joe Root to decide at end of Ashes whether to stay captain as soul searching starts after humiliation

Joe Root will decide at the end of the series whether to continue as captain as pressure grows on him and coach Chris Silverwood after England lost the Ashes in under 12 days of Test cricket in Australia.

England were bowled out for 68, their lowest total in Australia since 1904, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs as Australia retained the Ashes by going 3-0 up in the series.

Scott Boland took remarkable figures of six for seven in 21 balls on his Test debut with England bowled out by a 32 year-old journeyman who may not even play the next Test in Sydney.

England lasted just 80 minutes on the third morning losing their last five wickets for eight runs in 29 balls of mayhem finishing a dreadful year of batting with 54 ducks, equalling their own record set in 1998.

Root has now lost seven out of eight matches he has captained in Australia and won just one in of his past 12 Tests in charge. It is England’s third series defeat in a row and they are 2-1 down in the paused series against India that will be finished off next summer.

Root has captained England for 59 matches, a record set in this format, but looked totally shellshocked at the end as Australia went on a lap of honour in front of more than 40,000 fans on a sunny morning at the MCG.

“The series isn't over yet. We've got two very big games and, more than anything, it'd be wrong to look past that,” said Root when asked about his future.

“I'm in the middle of a very important series. My energy has to be all about trying to win the next game. I can't be selfish and start thinking about myself. I think more than anything you've got to keep looking to do everything we can to get the players in the best possible place to go and win Test matches.”

Ashley Giles, the team director, will be in Sydney next week and has a major decision to make over the future of the head coach before the Test tour to the West Indies in March.

Silverwood has been in charge since 2019 when he replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach. He was given even more power in May when Ed Smith, the chief selector, was sacked by Giles who put Silverwood in overall control of selection. Since then England have lost six Tests out of eight.

“I think they are,” said Silverwood after the game when asked if the players are still backing him. “We had a good honest chat after the last game. We just have to put performances together and start pushing back.”

He made four changes for this Test, dropping two of the the top six in a desperate bid to turn the tide but it did not work. England are facing a whitewash, for the third time in 15 years in Australia, although Covid could still disrupt the series.

“We have some world-class players and some youngsters who are learning on the job constantly,” he said. “We have to try and give them some confidence. We know they have the ability and we do back them. We have to give them the opportunity to show what they can do in the last two Tests.”

The future of the series remains on a knife edge with a Covid outbreak growing among the touring party. A further two positive cases were confirmed this morning taking the number to six - two coaches, one support staff employee and three family members travelling with the team.

All players returned negative PCR tests on Tuesday but will be retested over the next three days with more cases expected. Cricket Australia insist the tour will continue as planned in Sydney next week and end with a fifth Test in Hobart.