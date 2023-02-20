Joe Root admits he is searching for his role in England’s aggressive Test side

Rory Dollard, PA Cricket Correspondent, Mount Maunganui
·4 min read

Joe Root has scored more Test runs than any other batter currently playing the game, but the former England captain admits he has yet to nail down his identity in Ben Stokes’ revolutionary regime.

Root’s tally of 10,700 runs places him 12th on the game’s all-time list and top among those who are still active, with 28 centuries and an average of 49.30 underlining his world-class credentials.

Throughout his own five-year tenure, the side’s fortunes frequently lived and died on his performances, but things have changed since he passed on the baton.

Stokes (left) has enjoyed huge success since taking over from Root (right)
Stokes (left) has enjoyed huge success since taking over from Root (right) (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s 267-run win over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui was their 10th win in 11 games since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge last summer, with the whole team buying in to a relentlessly aggressive blueprint with bat and ball.

Root was outstanding in the early stages of that run, tucking in with three hundreds and an unbeaten 86 in Stokes’ first four matches, but has added just a couple of half-centuries in the past seven Tests.

While there is no concern whatsoever about his form within the camp – he averages a shade under 50 since the handover – Root has begun to examine how he slots into the new landscape.

“I think I’ve just got to find out what sits best for me and that’s going to take some time,” he said.

“If I’m being brutally honest there was the initial relief of coming out of the captaincy and now I’m just trying to find out what my role is within this team.

“It sounds silly with the experience I have but you want to be involved and be part of it. You want to heavily contribute and I feel like I’ve not been able to do that the last few Test matches.

“With the rhythms of the game, I’ve maybe got a bit caught up in it. I’ve not performed for a little while but it’s given me a little sharpener, a kick up the backside, that this is how I need to play my cricket, how I can be consistently useful in this group.”

That could be seen as a nod that Root regretted the manner of his first-innings dismissal at the Bay Oval, caught at slip attempting to deploy a reverse ramp over the cordon. But that was the first time he has come unstuck since he began experimenting with the stroke and he would rather refine it than eliminate it from his repertoire.

“You take calculated risks. I’ve got where I’ve got to by trusting my gut. It just didn’t quite work out,” he said.

“It’s not going to stop me playing it, maybe just be smarter about playing it. It’s now part of my Test game and I’ll continue to utilise it when it’s the right time.”

Root, right, has struggled in his last seven Tests
Root, right, has struggled in his last seven Tests (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Despite the sharp difference in their styles, Stokes was a loyal vice-captain to Root and the bond of trust and admiration flows both ways.

“I didn’t expect this, but I’m glad it’s happened, it’s been incredible. I’m absolutely buzzing for him and what he’s doing,” Root added.

“It’s not just turned our Test team and our fortunes around but I think people are now seriously considering ‘is this the direction Test cricket should be going in?’.”

And while Root wrestles with how best to lean into that direction, his fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook is flourishing in the freedom.

After five Test appearances, three centuries and an average of 77.87, he is already being tipped for future greatness. Experienced heads like Stokes and Stuart Broad have already lavished him with praise on this trip and Root was more than happy to join the chorus for his county colleague.

Harry Brook has taken to Test cricket with a bang.
Harry Brook has taken to Test cricket with a bang (John Walton/PA)

“He’s special, really special,” said Root.

“I’ve seen him go from a little boy to a man and now he’s almost bullying Test attacks. It’s extraordinary. I’m just so glad he’s walked in and done as well as he has because I’ve seen him for a long time and know what he’s capable of.”

Indeed, the only down side Root can think of is Brook’s constant reminders of an early meeting between the pair.

“He was 14 when he came in as a net bowler at Headingley and got me out,” he recalled.

“He was bowling filthy seamers off the wrong foot but he continually talks about it, it’s so annoying.”

Latest Stories

  • Where now for the LIV golf rebellion?

    Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.

  • What to do about a problem called Alex Ovechkin: A look at the NHLer's close ties to Putin

    Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t

  • Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Here's why Rihanna won't be getting paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show but will still make money anyway.

  • Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help

  • Paulina Gretzky explains Dustin Johnson's decision to join LIV Golf

    Dustin Johnson was one of the premier golfers to defect to LIV Golf.

  • Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'

    "Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids

  • M's Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

    Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.

  • Tiger Woods finished a successful, painful week in return at Genesis Invitational

    “It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”

  • Boris Becker Reveals He Cried In Jail Watching Novak Djokovic Win Wimbledon

    Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]

  • Blackhawks won't trade Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane decision looms

    Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.

  • Maple Leafs mean business with Ryan O'Reilly blockbuster

    A smart move for veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly could make the difference in a do-or-die season for the Maple Leafs.

  • Dethroned King: Petty hurt as Johnson takes over race team

    Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.

  • ECB allowing trans woman to play against 12-year-old girls is ‘shameful’, says Priti Patel

    Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has called the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy “shameful” after Telegraph Sport revealed the concerns of six first-class counties about a trans woman being allowed to compete against 12-year-old girls.

  • Brendan Steele's reported leap from PGA Tour to LIV Golf is reversal from December comments

    ESPN reported that Brendan Steele is making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in time for season-opening event in Mexico Feb. 24-26.

  • Mac McClung soars to slam dunk title at All-Star Saturday

    Mac McClung might have single-handedly restored the shine on a dunk contest that has been widely panned in recent years. McClung, the 6-foot-2 Philadelphia guard on a two-way contract, defeated New Orleans' Trey Murphy III in the finals of the dunk contest, culminating an NBA All-Star Saturday that may have finally answered the question as to whether what used to be the league's signature event can be glitzy again. McClung had the answer: Absolutely.

  • Lydia Ko opens year with performance worthy of No. 1 ranking

    Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.

  • Bunting scores twice, Leafs down Canadiens in Toronto debuts for O'Reilly, Acciari

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting scored twice as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday in the Toronto debuts for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari. The forwards were acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster three-team trade late Friday — and were in the action at Scotiabank Arena just over 20 hours later. Pierre Engvall, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and David Kampf had the other goals for Toronto (34-14-8). Joseph Woll made 29 saves. Auston Matthews and R

  • Winners and losers from Week 1 of 2023 XFL season: The Rock is omnipresent; new rules add intrigue

    Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.

  • Big decision looms for Raiders on next QB. Raider Nation has ideas, but this is right guy

    Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?

  • Canadian skier St-Germain beats Shiffrin to claim slalom gold

    Even hours after her historic world championship slalom victory, Canadian Laurence St-Germain still sorted through the emotions of her golden performance. St-Germain, 28, shocked herself and the competitive Alpine ski community with a gold-medal performance in Meribel, France, upsetting American Mikaela Shiffrin and denying her a fifth world slalom title Saturday. St-Germain became the first Canadian to win a women's slalom since Anne Heggtveit struck gold at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Va