Joe Rogan under fire as doctors urge Spotify to stop ‘dangerous’ COVID misinformation

A group of hundreds of medical experts has signed a letter urging Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, singling out Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The letter highlights an episode of the podcast that aired Dec. 31 and featured Dr. Robert Malone, who Twitter says it suspended from the social media platform over COVID-19 misinformation. The letter said that Malone used the episode to “further promote numerous baseless claims” about the coronavirus, including the COVID-19 vaccines.

But the letter — signed by 270 medical experts — noted that the episode is not the only “transgression to occur on the Spotify platform,” which Rolling Stone reports has exclusive streaming rights to Rogan’s podcast.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter said.

Rogan has a history of making false or controversial claims about the coronavirus.

During an episode of his podcast in April, he said he would advise a healthy young person against getting vaccinated against COVID-19, McClatchy News previously reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the claims surrounding the vaccine and young people were incorrect.

Fauci said healthy young people should “absolutely” get the vaccine.