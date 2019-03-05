Joe Rogan reveals why Conor McGregor isn’t fighting Cowboy Cerrone

Joe Rogan - Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone bw blur

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone wants to fight Conor McGregor. By all accounts, McGregor wants to fight Cowboy. UFC president Dana White wants to see that fight. Most definitely, fans wants to see McGregor vs. Cerrone.

White, however, has indicated that they are not even close to making that fight a reality. In fact, he went so far as to recently say that they are looking at other fights for Cerrone.

“These two have been talking about this and I said if they want to fight, I would do it,” White said at the UFC 236 press conference in Las Vegas. “But we’re nowhere close to a fight. We’re actually looking at other opponents for Cowboy Cerrone now.”

White later told ESPN that McGregor is targeting a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch, while Cerrone is ready to fight now, so the UFC is considering matching Cerrone with Al Iaquinta for his next bout.

UFC commentator and the world's leading podcaster, Joe Rogan, had another spin to give on why McGregor vs. Cerrone wasn't happening.

