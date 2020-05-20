Joe Rogan’s Podcast Lands Exclusive Spotify Deal
The Joe Rogan Experience, an early entrant into the now-booming podcast space, has signed an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Spotify, the parties said Tuesday. The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, and all of its content — including Rogan’s video podcasts now available on YouTube — will become exclusive to the platform near the end of the year.
No other terms were disclosed, but a source told the Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth $100 million. Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show which will remain free, Spotify said today.
Rogan, a comedian, actor and the lead on-air commentator for the UFC, confirmed the move during today’s episode.
“It will be the exact same show,” he said of the podcast he launched in 2009. “I not going be an employee of Spotify, we’re gonna be working with the same crew doing the exact same show…nothing else will change. We’re very excited to begin this new chapter of the JRE and we hope you’re there when we cross over.”
Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!
A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on May 19, 2020 at 11:30am PDT
“Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform’s more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture’s leading voices,” Spotify said in its press release. “By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world’s leading audio platform.”
Spotify has continued to build its podcasting auspices as it has grown. Streaming hours for podcasts on the platform grew 200% Q4 over Q4 spurred by purchases of leading studios Gimlet Media and Parcast. In February, it added Bill Simmons’ pop-culture and sports site and podcast company The Ringer.
In its Q1 earnings last month, the Sweden-based company said monthly average users jumped 31% to 286 million, and that it now has more than 1 million podcasts available on the platform.
