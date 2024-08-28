Joe Rogan marvels at UFC champ Ilia Topuria's 'phenomenal technique'

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia exchanges strikes with Ilia Topuria in their featherweight title fight during UFC 298 at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

[autotag]Joe Rogan[/autotag] was in awe watching UFC featherweight champion [autotag]Ilia Topuria[/autotag] crack pads.

Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first title defense against Max Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the UFC 308 headliner Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to become featherweight champion at UFC 298. Four of his past six wins have come by knockout, and Rogan thinks "El Matador's" technique is unparalleled.

"One of the things that is phenomenal about him is his technique," Rogan said on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "His technique is perfect. There's no fat in his technique. There's no wasted movements, so when an opportunity presents itself, everything is so fast because the technique is so streamlined.

"Look at how he hits the pads, and when you watch how he hits pads – (Floyd) Mayweather is a great example of that, as well. Some of the best hands in the sport. Current UFC featherweight champion and knocked out (Alexander) Volkanovski, who is maybe the greatest of all time."

Rogan watched a video of Topuria hitting pads, specifically highlighting his speed.

"See how he's moving his head when guy throws punches? Slipping just slightly? The speed, man," Rogan said. "The f*cking speed of that. Look at the hand speed. F*cking incredible. If you know how difficult that is to do and do it that fast. I mean, these are like five, six punches a second and just phenomenal technique."

Related

Ilia Topuria: Conor McGregor 'doesn't deserve to share the octagon with me' right now

Ilia Topuria says he would beat Sean O'Malley, Max Holloway in same night: 'They both suck'

Ilia Topuria: Max Holloway 'such an easy matchup,' will get KO'd in first round at UFC 308

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Joe Rogan marvels at UFC champ Ilia Topuria's 'phenomenal technique'