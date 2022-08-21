Joe Rogan: Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 knockout of Kamaru Usman was best head-kick KO in history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Erickson and Simon Samano
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamaru Usman
    Nigerian-American mixed martial artist
  • Leon Edwards
    Leon Edwards
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Daniel Cormier
    Daniel Cormier
    American sport wrestler and mixed martial artist

Leon Edwards’ finish of Kamaru Usman came out of nowhere.

And because of the circumstances around Edwards’ (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) finish of Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) late in the fifth round in the UFC 278 main event, longtime UFC analyst Joe Rogan said it was the best head-kick knockout in UFC history.

“That was one of the most spectacular head-kick knockouts in the history of the sport — considering the stakes, considering the consequences,” Rogan said afterward on the pay-per-view broadcast. “I mean, it’s flawless – flawless technique. … The way he set it up with that left, Kamaru leaned to the right – perfect head kick, out cold.

“Nothing compares. It’s the greatest head-kick knockout in the history of the sport – with the most consequences, the most at stake, the most doubt, the most people counting him out, including us.”

That’s saying something, considering in 2015, Holly Holm landed a head kick on Ronda Rousey to win the women’s bantamweight title in what at the time was considered the biggest upset in UFC history.

Usman lost the welterweight belt to Edwards in Salt Lake City, and it happened with him on his way to a relatively easy decision win. Edwards won the first round, but Usman took over in the second, third and fourth, and was cruising in the fifth, too – until Edwards landed a left kick and put Usman out cold. Usman was close to a 4-1 betting favorite in their fight, which was a rematch of a fight Usman won in 2015.

Rogan and his fellow broadcasters, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, already had written Edwards off in the fight. Cormier said multiple times after the knockout that the broadcast team already had written Edwards’ eulogy.

“It was like a movie,” Rogan said. “We were counting him out. We were thinking he was going to lose a decision. Kamaru Usman was dominating. He was controlling the rounds.”

Usman came into the fight with the second most consecutive wins in UFC history with 15 and was chasing Anderson Silva’s record of 16. He defended the welterweight title five times and looked like he was on the way to No. 6.

Coincidentally, Usman holds the record for the latest finish in UFC welterweight history when he stopped Colby Covington at the 4:10 mark of the fifth round at UFC 245. Edwards came close to eclipsing that record against Usman with a finish at the 4:04 mark.

Anik, on the ESPN+ post fight show, said he thinks Edwards’ win was the single greatest victory in UFC history when all the accolades for Usman are factored in.

List

Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC 278 video: Victor Altamirano elbows splatter Daniel da Silva’s blood everywhere, complete comeback TKO

    Things got a little messy in the first UFC 278 prelim as Victor Altamirano pulled off an incredible comeback vs. Daniel da Silva.

  • UFC 278 video: Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards make weight for title rematch

    The UFC 278 main event rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is official after both men made weight on Friday morning.

  • UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

    Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable.

  • UFC 278 results, highlights: Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with late head-kick KO for welterweight belt

    Usman went down instantly and Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in stunning fashion.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re