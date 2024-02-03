Joe Rogan inks multiyear deal with Spotify, podcast to expand to other platforms

Spotify is extending its relationship with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan.

Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company’s corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” had been a Spotify exclusive since 2020. Under the new deal, the podcast will now be available on competing platforms including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the new deal on Friday and reported that Joe Rogan would receive a $250 million contract over its multiyear term, according to sources. The Wall Street Journal also is reporting that the contract involves an upfront minimum guarantee, in addition to a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales.

Rogan has developed a huge audience on Spotify and his podcast has remained the top podcast on Spotify’s Wrapped every year since 2020. Many of his listeners enjoy his interview style any variety of guests.

Rogan says podcast is aimed at having meaningful conversations with interesting guests

In a recent blog post, Spotify asked Rogan about his interview style and how he prepares for each conversation.

“There’s no script of what we’re going to talk about, and it all just sort of happens in real time,” Rogan said. “It’s just an actual organic conversation with people enjoying themselves, which is something we all can relate to, and something we all love to do. These conversations have changed the way I think about life immeasurably and continue to do so.”

Rogan tells Spotify that he doesn't pick guests out of popularity, instead, his approach is based on the conversation he thinks both of them will have.

"I only have people on the show that I’m genuinely interested in talking to," Rogan said. "I never do a podcast just because a person is popular. It’s always from a place of 'I think it would be cool to talk to that person.'"

How to watch Grammys 2024: TV channel, streaming for the music awards show

Rogan's podcast is considered controversial, has been criticized in the past

Last year, Joe Rogan's comments raised eyebrows and put Spotify in the spotlight to make an immediate decision. Rogan received criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and use of racial slurs.

Story continues

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees that the company would not part ways with Rogan, according to an article by NBC.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Rogan signs multiyear deal with Spotify reportedly worth $250M