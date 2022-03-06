Joe Rogan butchered Umar Nurmagomedov’s name to close their UFC 272 interview

Maybe Joe Rogan forgot to do his own research on how to pronounce Umar Nurmagomedov’s last name.

After Nurmagomedov made easy work of Brian Kelleher on Saturday at UFC 272, he got his post-fight interview time with Joe Rogan, something you know every winner looks forward to.

Everything was good up until the very end when Rogan butchered the pronunciation of “Nurmagomedov.” Here it is, via Twitter:

Surprising since Rogan has called a bunch of Usman’s cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fights in the past. Then again, Rogan isn’t working events as often as he used to now that he’s a $200 million man with his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, so he may be understandably rusty.

Rogan missed last month’s UFC 271 on the heels of controversy surrounding a video that showed him saying the N-word two dozen times in the past.

