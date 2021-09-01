Joe Rogan Announces He Has COVID
Joe Rogan, the mega-popular podcaster who has questioned the necessity of the COVID vaccine on his show, revealed to his fans that he was sick from coronavirus and has to postpone a live show. Rogan took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a message titled “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24.
Much love to you all.”
Along with the announcement was a video, where the comedian said that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and was just run down” after a previous tour date. He quarantined from his family, tested positive for COVID, and then “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.”
More from Variety
Marvel Releases Special 'Avengers' Comic Book to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination (EXCLUSIVE)
Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in 'Confined Spaces'
Josh Groban, Ariana DeBose and Adrienne Warren Perform at Premiere of Broadway Doc 'The Show Must Go On'
Watch the video below:
Best of Variety
These Celebrity Memoirs Were All Instant Best-Sellers: From Seth Rogen to Cicely Tyson
Labor Day Sales Are Already Live: Here Are the Best Deals So Far
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.