Joe Rogan Announces He Has COVID

Joe Rogan, the mega-popular podcaster who has questioned the necessity of the COVID vaccine on his show, revealed to his fans that he was sick from coronavirus and has to postpone a live show. Rogan took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a message titled “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24.

Much love to you all.”

Along with the announcement was a video, where the comedian said that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and was just run down” after a previous tour date. He quarantined from his family, tested positive for COVID, and then “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.”

