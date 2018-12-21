Joe Pavelski cementing himself as the king of the dirty areas in his old age

On Thursday Joe Pavelski scored his 22nd goal of the season, matching his total in a full 82 games last season. The veteran pivot is on pace to set his career high in goals at the age of 34, which is far from a common occurrence.

To be clear, that doesn’t necessarily mean the San Jose Sharks captain is having a career year in general. He’s got a comically-low seven assists and his Relative Corsi is a negative for the first time since his rookie year.

Holistically, this may not be a season for the ages for Pavelski, but stylistically it is. The centre has always been known for his willingness to muck it up around the blue ice and get the kind of in-tight goals at a remarkable rate — especially considering his unremarkable size (he’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 lbs). Since NHL.com began recording data on shot type in 2009-10, Pavelski leads the league in both shots (297) and goals (60) from tips and deflections.

So when I tell you he’s been extraordinary at shooting and scoring close to the net this season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the magnitude might. Pavelski has always been a lord of the dirty areas. Now he’s the king.

Joe Pavelski is controlling the crease like no one else. (CP)

As it stands, the 34-year-old is taking his shots from an average of 17.5 feet out. Without context, that may not sound like a remarkable number, but since shot length has been tracked (also 2009-10) no one has ever taken more than 75 shots (Pavelski has 93) with a lower average. The next closest guy is Connor McDavid at 18.8 feet in his rookie season.

Visually, his shooting tendencies this year look like this:

Via IcyData

For reference, here’s Pavelski’s shot chart from last year:

Via IcyData

That chart has no shortage of high-danger shots, but it also contains a lot of low-percentage looks. His average shot length for that season was 27.8, which is fairly typical for him. Despite his reputation as an in-close specialist, the lowest number he’d posted prior to this season was 24.9 in 2014-15.

Once again, none of this is a revelation as far as what Pavelski is good at, but the fact he’s taking his greatest strength to unprecedented levels at his age is pretty ridiculous, especially when you consider the physical punishment that a close-quarters game entails.

If that risk bothers him, nothing about the way he plays shows it. He just keeps making plays like this…

Via NHL.tv

Or this…

Via NHL.tv

Or this…

Via NHL.tv

For a lot of guys, that’s a season’s worth of deflections and net front play. For Pavelski, that’s just his best … in December.

