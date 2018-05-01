Joe Panik injury update: Giants 2B has thumb surgery, out 6 weeks

Giants second baseman Joe Panik underwent surgery Monday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and is expected to be out for about six weeks, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters (via the San Francisco Chronicle).

Panik injured the thumb Friday night as he tagged the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig on a pickoff play at second base.

Dr. Stephen Shin, who did the same operation last year on Angels outfielder Mike Trout, repaired Panik's UCL in Los Angeles.

Panik is batting .267 in 23 games and at the time of the injury led the Giants with 24 hits and had scored 11 runs, tied for second on the team with Brandon Belt.

Six weeks would put Panik out until roughly the All-Star break in June.

In his absence, the Giants are expected to platoon Kelby Tomlinson and Alen Hanson at second base and juggle the top of the order, according to the Chronicle.

MORE: Corey Seager to miss rest of season for Tommy John surgery

Panik has led off nine times and batted second 14 times, spots that could be filled by Hanson and outfielders Gregor Blanco, Gorkys Hernandez and Austin Jackson.

Hernandez batted leadoff and Andrew McCutchen hit second in Monday night's 6-5 win over the Padres that moved San Francisco (15-14) into second place in the NL West.