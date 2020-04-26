Joe Montana offers advice to fellow No. 82 pick Neville Gallimore

When Canadian defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, he probably didn't expect a personal message from an NFL Hall of Famer. But shortly after he went 82nd overall to the Dallas Cowboys, he got one.

Legendary quarterback Joe Montana reached out to Gallimore via Twitter on Friday night to congratulate the Oklahoma product on his selection and offer some words of advice.

"Believe me, being the 82nd pick in the draft ain’t so bad," he wrote." But, don’t let where you were chosen define you - be a sponge, soak up everything. Work hard and when your chance comes, show ‘em what you can do!"

Congratulations @Path2Greatwork ! Believe me, being the 82nd pick in the draft ain’t so bad. But, don’t let where you were chosen define you - be a sponge, soak up everything. Work hard and when your chance comes, show ‘em what you can do! #NFLDraft https://t.co/ccR1Mdtuvx — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) April 25, 2020

Montana was selected with the 82nd overall pick of the 1979 NFL Draft and went on to have an iconic career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning four Super Bowls and two MVP awards and making the Pro Bowl eight times. Like Canadian receiver Chase Claypool , who was picked by the Steelers in the second round this year, Montana played his college football at Notre Dame.

Gallimore has been highly touted as a defensive tackle prospect in the weeks leading up to the draft. In four years with the Sooners, he racked up 148 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass breakups and five forced fumbles. He'll join up with fellow Canadians L.P. Ladouceur, Tyrone Crawford and Christian Covington in Dallas.

The Ottawa, Ont., native responded to Montana on Twitter with some appreciative words of his own.

When one of the ’s I gotta listen. Appreciate you sir. https://t.co/Tif0WvPi3d — Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) April 25, 2020

One thing is for sure: if Gallimore reaches anywhere close to the same level of success that Montana did as a No. 82 overall pick, he'll have had one heck of a career.