Joe Montana: American football legend rescues grandchild from kidnapping attempt

American football legend Joe Montana and his wife have rescued their nine-month-old grandchild from a kidnapping attempt, authorities say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the couple confronted a woman who had entered their house and grabbed the child from a playpen.

After a "tussle", officials said the couple were able to retrieve the child.

"Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well," Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana tweeted.

Montana, who is now 64, spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.