Joe Millionaire Revival, Featuring Two Bachelors, to Premiere in 2022

Joe Millionaire fans, rejoice!

The early 2000s reality dating show — which saw a group of single women competing for a man they thought was made of millions, but who actually was not — is back, but with a twist.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will feature not one, but two single men. However, the 20 women competing for their attention will have no idea which man is rich and which is just your "average Joe."

"I've long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I've wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original," Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Premiering in 2003, the original Joe Millionaire followed 20 women competing for the affection of 28-year-old Evan Marriott. The duped contestants were under the impression that Marriott had inherited a $50 million fortune, but in reality he was a working-class construction worker.

If the last contestant remaining decided to continue a relationship with Marriott upon learning the truth, the couple would win $1 million.

Zora Andrich split the $1 million prize with Marriott, though the two later split.

The season one finale earned more than 40 million viewers and became the most-watched entertainment show of the 2003 season and Fox's most-watched entertainment show in its history at the time, according to Deadline.

The series returned for a second season titled The Next Joe Millionaire, but brought in far less viewers with only 9 million tuning in for the season finale.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will premiere in January 2022.