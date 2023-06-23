Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars were proud parents as they watched daughter Antonia graduate high school

Melissa Gorga/Instagram;Joe Gorga/Instagram Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga with daughter Antonia

Joe and Melissa Gorga's little girl is grown up!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple celebrated on Thursday as daughter Antonia, 17, graduated from high school.

Sharing photos from before the ceremony on Instagram, the On Display podcast host, 44, wrote, "I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞Spread your wings and fly my girl🪽🪽🪽🪽 I love you more than you know♥️🙏🏼 @antoniagorgaa."

Melissa's photos include a beautiful family shot where the graduate poses with her parents and little brothers, 13-year-old Joey and 15-year-old Gino.

Joe, 43, shared photos with his daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "Just yesterday I was changing your diapers @antoniagorgaa _. #daughter #loveofmylife #graduated #graduation."

His wife quickly responded to the caption, commenting, "Hold up!!! You never changed any diapers!!!!"

Earlier this year, Melissa spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter's plans to attend college.

"She needs to know what it's like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that," she continued, noting she feels her daughter is "very sheltered."

She continued, "I do everything for her. It's good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I'm excited for her. It's going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it's going to be great for her."

