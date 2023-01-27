Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame

·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he's inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday.

Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won three batting titles — the only AL catcher to do so — and also received three Gold Glove awards.

Mauer is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time next year.

He was the first overall pick in the 2001 draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, which less than 10 miles from Target Field. Mauer is the all-time Twins leader in doubles and times on base. He's second in games, hits, walks and at-bats.

His No. 7 jersey was the ninth number retired in club history in 2019, the summer following his last of 15 seasons with Minnesota.

