Joe Manganiello Goes Instagram Official with Caitlin O’Connor: 'Celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin'

The pair, who began dating in September 2023, made their red carpet debut in December

Gotham/Getty Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are Instagram official!

On Sunday, the Magic Mike actor, 47, featured O'Connor, 34, within a carousel of photo highlights from the past week which he shared on Instagram.

In his caption, he noted that he had a busy week promoting his upcoming game show, Deal or No Deal Island (coming to NBC on Feb. 26), getting tattoos updated and shooting a music video with a friend.

Joe Manganiello/Instagram Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello at the Tool concert

At the end of the caption, the True Blood star added, "And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️."

O'Connor and Manganiello's Valentine's Day adventures are captured in the last three photos in the carousel.

In the first image, the couple took a snapshot together while in the audience at the band Tool's show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In the next two photos, the pair took turns posing next to a vase of red roses while dressed up in more formal clothes.

Joe Manganiello/Instagram Joe Manganiello poses next to a vase of red roses

Manganiello and O'Connor began dating in September 2023, a source told PEOPLE at the time. Two months earlier, in July 2023, he and ex-wife Sofia Vergara announced that they were divorcing.

Sunday marks the first time the One Tree Hill star posted about O'Connor on social media, but the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2023 at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala at Cipriani in New York City.



Joe Manganiello/Instagram Caitlin O'Connor

They have also been photographed out and about together, including in January 2024 when they got coffee in Los Angeles with Manganiello's beloved dog Bubbles along for the fun.



