Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Take Cute Stroll with His Dog in Beverly Hills

A source recently told PEOPLE that the two "weren't expecting for things to get serious so quickly" after they began dating in 2023

BACKGRID Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor are photographed walking with their dog in Beverly Hills on March 22

Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor are spending some quality time with their canine sidekick!

On Friday, the Magic Mike XXL star, 47, and the actress, 34, were photographed enjoying a casual stroll with Manganiello's chihuahua Bubbles. The actor walked with the pup tucked under his arm.

He could be seen sporting an Inked brand hoodie and dark sunglasses, while O'Connor wore a simple black long-sleeved shirt and a gold necklace.

BACKGRID Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor take a walk in Los Angeles

The tiny dog has accompanied the couple on a date before. In January, the actor was spotted carrying his beloved pet as he grabbed coffee with O'Connor in Los Angeles.

Manganiello has been open about his love for the animal and about the story of her adoption. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2022, he said that Bubbles is "very protective" and the first dog he's ever owned.

"I always traveled and worked so much that it was ridiculous. I couldn't have a dog," he told Clarkson.

The actor said he adopted the chihuahua/Pomeranian mix in 2019 after discovering she was sick.

"She was peeing blood, and it turned out that she had a cyst that they were worried might be cancer," he said, expressing that he was happy to have the means to take care of Bubbles' medical bills. On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same year, he spoke about their instant connection.

In contrast to Manganiello's several years with Bubbles, his relationship with O'Connor is rather new. In September 2023, a source told PEOPLE they were “casually seeing” each other after meeting for the first time in a "hot tub" at a small, "unofficial" afterparty for the HBO series Winning Time, which O'Connor starred in.

In December 2023, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City. A few months later, they made yet another public appearance at a Los Angeles Kings game.

The relationship marks Manganiello’s first since filing for divorce from Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 51. The pair was married for seven years before they announced their split in July 2023.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Manganiello and O'Connor "weren't expecting for things to get serious so quickly, but it’s only a good thing."

The source said the couple is not only "very affectionate," but also "super, super happy together" as they always seem to be "looking out for each other."

"Joe was pretty broken up when the divorce happened but he’s in a good place," they added. "With their differences, he and [Vergara] both knew it was time to move on."



